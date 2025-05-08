CConcluding a historic trade agreement with the United Kingdom and launching military operations against Pakistan on the same day: it is fair to say that, for India, the future and the past collided this week. The agreement with Great Britain, which was three years, is one of the many India negotiates, especially with the United States and the EU. It illustrates its attraction as an increasing world power, the most populous country in the world and its fastest great economy, which is also the fifth (and during the third) larger as a whole. On the other hand, the military operations targeting Pakistan and the cashmere administered by Pakistan demonstrate how India continues to be mired by instabilities in its neighborhood and has held the hostage of its history.

India military actions are in response to a terrorist attack last month during which 26 tourists were killed in cashmere administered by the Indians. The name of the Sindoor military operation refers to a marriage symbol, referring to the women who have lost their husband in the attack which Selective targeted Hindu men. New Delhi says he is trying to make sure that the conflict remains limited between nuclear neighbors. He claims that his operations have targeted terrorist infrastructure rather than military facilities, although civil losses have been reported, and summary To its military action as a precision strike which has been focused, measured and of unconcluded nature.

The question of whether she will not be slander will depend on the Pakistani answer. The situation remains precarious in the midst of the risk of accidental climbing, limited external pressure and both parties adopting an assertive military posture to appease their national political constituencies and their hyper-nationalist foreign policies. In the past, the United States has played a leading role in the de-escalation of tensions. But President Donald Trump experienced current hostilities as a shame, while declaring earlier than the two countries would regain it in one way or another. In a world where the United States sees international relations through the prism of the spheres of influence, as evidenced by Trumps in Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal, while seeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a European problem, there is clearly a limited appetite so that Washington is involved in the geopolitics of South Asia.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their creation in 1947, including two against cashmere. The territory is vital for the safety of Pakistans, with around 80% of cultivated countries Depending on the water from the Indus The water system that crosses cashmere, which is why the recent decision of India has a long -standing long -standing water agreement is considered an existential threat to Pakistan. A week before the terrorist attack, the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, described the cashmere as Pakistans jugular vein. Reports of critical mineral deposits in cashmere have also increased the strategic importance of the territory for India.

However, at the heart of tensions is the question of identity rooted in the scars of the score in 1947 which created the countries of India and Pakistan. The Pakistani state and in particular the military and intelligence establishment has led to the legitimacy of maintaining a well-rooted anti-Indian identity. The real source of authority in Pakistan is not the Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) or the President (Asif Ali Zardari), but rather. No The Civil Prime Minister has completed a full mandate In the country, 77 years of history. If India-Pakistan relations were on good terms, there would be little justification for the military to have such a dominant role in Pakistani politics and the economy.

From part of the India, the decision of the government of Narendra Modi to cancel the special autonomous status of cashmere in 2019 and to divide the State into two territories directly governed by New Delhi, fueled tensions with Islamabad. New Delhi claims that making this status of standardized cashmere, highlighting an increase in tourist and investment entrances and largely peaceful elections in the territory last year. However, terrorist attacks in recent months and military responses from India and Pakistans Tit-For-Tat show that cashmere is far from normal. In addition, the local grievances remain as the autonomy and identity of the cashmere have gradually been eroded in Indian cashmere and Pakistan.

These tensions are unlikely to calm down soon. Like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or tensions through the Taiwan Strait and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they are rooted in longtime historical fault lines and national identity issues. In the end, India global aspirations remain hostage to regional instability.