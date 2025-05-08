The fake diploma of Jokowi, the team of defenders of the Jaya metro police activists





JAKARTA (Antara) – The Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team visited the metropolitan police of Jakarta to make the clarification invitation of the Jakarta metropolitan police concerning the false diploma complaints reported by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Today's agenda is only a call to TPUA in this case the four people linked to Mr. Joko Widodo's report,” TPUA spokesman Rahmat Himaran said on Thursday when he was met in the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Rahmat explained that the four people, namely Rizal Fadillah, Damai Haris Lubis, Kurnia Tri Royani and Rustam Effendi, but Rizal Fadillah could not make the appeal due to the disease. Also read: police ready to call five witnesses concerning the allegations of fake diploma from Jokowi “The three people have fulfilled the invitation to clarification. Currently, giving information to the Directorate of the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta of criminal investigations and so far it continues,” said Rahmat. He also explained that the three men were present in the metropolitan police of Jakarta, they also brought their respective evidence linked to the false diploma case. “As for the video, it is indeed of Mr. Rizal Fadillah. Although the other witnesses also brought evidence of each witness. So, perhaps for video, Mr. Rizal himself will provide information in the police,” he said. When he was confirmed concerning the Rizal Fadillah Re-Summons, Rahmat explained that his party had not yet received a letter of re-commitment. Read also: On the allegations of the Diploma of False Jokowi, the Calks Fitnah Legal Advisor Previously, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) mentioned his presence in the metropolitan police of Jakarta to report on the false diplomas that have been alleged to him. “Yes, this is actually a light problem. The affairs of the accusation of false diplomas. But he must be brought to the field of law, so that everything is clear and clear,” he said when he is met in the management of the Jaya metro police, on Wednesday (30/4). Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Police of the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) also investigate complaints concerning the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Pol. Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro in his statement to Jakarta on Wednesday (7/5), said that the complaint had been submitted by the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) who was chaired by Eggy Sudjana. Also read: criminal investigation of police investigation into complaints concerning the false diploma of Jokowi “As a special letter / TPUA / XII / 2024 dated December 9, 2024 concerning the complaints of public conclusions (and various social media such as a form of Nottoir FEITEN) Legal diploma S1 Jokowi by the team of defenders of Ulama and activists,” he said. Reporter: Ilham Kausar

Publisher: Syaiful Hakim

