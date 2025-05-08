



President Donald Trumpmay has always been in style like a DC foreigner, but since his first campaign, he has impatiently worked on the politicians of the secular cliché on wanting to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse to escape difficult questions about his budgetary proposals.

Unsurprisingly, Trump inserted the sentence of waste, fraud and abuse in rhetoric around the most important bill of his second mandate: legislation which would extend the tax reductions of the years 2017 and partially compensates for lost income with at least 1.5 billion of dollars of expenses. However, the great and beautiful bill, in the trumps, the generally discreet language, faces several large dams, with republicans of the chamber debating from the ceiling on state and locals, from cuts to food cuts and more.

The biggest obstacle, however, is the amount of money that the GOP should take from Medicaid, the health care program which covers 72 million people. The Bludget Budget House Gops Tasks of the Energy and Trade Committee which oversees Medicare and Medicaid by finding at least $ 880 billion in 10 years. As the Congressional Budget Office ended in March, the Committee cannot approach this objective without cutting rights. Since Medicare is even more popular with the public, this leaves Medicaid on the default blockage.

But the committee has already rejected its calendar when the Republicans find it difficult to finalize the figures. And there is another problem: Trump did not understand how to lie on the Medicaid cuts.

In February, he declared that Medicaid would not be affected, then, the next day, approved the bill of the Chamber which touched him a lot. Since then, he above all said that the Republicans would only target waste, fraud and abuse. But during an event in Michigan last week, the president sounded another note. We want to preserve Medicaid for the most vulnerable, for our children, our pregnant women, the poor and the disabled, he said.

If the concern for the most vulnerable sounds is clearly non-Trumpian, it is because the language comes from the Republicans of the Congress. The republicans of the Chamber's Budget Committee, for example, used this language in their list of possible expenditure discounts earlier this year.

But Trump was clearly not satisfied with his road test of this particular piece of rhetoric. When NBC News, Kristen Welker, asked Trump to meet the press if Hed opposed his veto to a bill with Medicaid cuts, Trump returned to the cliché: I would do it if they cut it, but they don't cut it. They look at fraud, waste and abuse.

Given Trump's experience as a pitchman, his inability to settle on a message perhaps reflects the difficulty of the sale. A recent survey of 10 battlefield districts, conducted by the GOP survey company meeting the street information in the name of a defense group for mental health defenders, revealed that 68% of voters say that the reduction in Medicaid services in order to pay tax reductions is a bad idea, while only 22% say that it is a good idea. The survey found the voters more likely to oppose the medical reductions to compensate for tax cuts, regardless of age, sex and ethnicity, and even 44% of Republicans think that it is a bad idea. Even Maga's influencers as Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer warned the Republicans to reduce the program.

Turning such a budgetary proposal as an attack on waste, fraud and abuse is an almost impossible task.

Politico, citing six White House officials and the best allies of the president, reports that, behind closed doors, Trump is not convinced that the compromise between Medicaid and tax reductions is not necessary. Moderate republicans are also skeptical, with a dozen representatives of the battlefield districts warning party’s leadership against any reduction in the coverage of Medicaid for vulnerable populations. One of the Republicans, the representative Don Bacon du Nebraska, says that he wants to limit Medicaid cuts to only $ 500 billion.

But a decrease of $ 500 billion seems moderate only in comparison. Even if they reduce Medicaid's discounts to only $ 500 billion, explains Bobby Kogan, principal director of federal fiscal policy at the Center for American Progress, it would still be the biggest medical reductions of all time. No matter how you cut it, its millions of people have launched their health insurance in the largest cups of Medicaid in the history of the United States. Turning such a budgetary proposal as an attack on waste, fraud and abuse is an almost impossible task. And the opponents of the presidents should not hesitate to share the truth.

