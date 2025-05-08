



Donald Trump plans to announce during his trip to Saudi Arabia next week that the United States is now referring to the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia rather than the Persian Gulf.

This decision caused the indignation of Iranian leaders, and last -minute efforts are made to persuade Trump to withdraw from the Iran offensive in the midst of vital talks on the future of the Iranian nuclear program. If Trump was going forward with the proposal, he would manage to unite all Iranians, pro- or anti-regime, against him, and it is an almost impossible achievement, said a diplomat.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said that he hoped that the absurd rumor about a name change was a disinformation, adding that the names of the waterways of the Middle East did not imply the property of a particular nation, but rather reflects common respect for the collective heritage of humanity.

The name of the Persian Gulf, like many geographic designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never opposed the use of names such as the Oman Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Oman Sea or the Red Sea. On the other hand, attempts at political motivation to modify the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of a hostile intention towards Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned. These biases are an affront to all Iranians, whatever their history or their place of residence.

Any step in short views in this regard will have no validity or legal or geographic effect, it will only bring the anger of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the United States and around the world.

The Arab nations have prompted to change the geographical name of the body of water off the southern coast of Iran, while Iran has maintained its historical links with the Gulf.

The term Persian Gulf has been used since Roman times and the Gulf has been widely known by this name since the 16th century, Iranians retracing their history to the Persian Empire. The use of the Gulf of Arabia and the Arab Gulf dominates in many countries of the Middle East. The Government of Iran, formerly, threatened to continue Google in 2012 in 2012 on the company's decision not to label the body of water on its cards.

But Trump considers the American decision to change the way the American administration describes the Gulf as a gift to the Arab leaders who will lead them to offer concessions concerning their relations with Israel. This decision comes several months after Trump said the United States refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

European diplomats trying to negotiate an agreement between the United States and Iran on the nuclear program urgently urge Iranian leaders not to lose it on Trumps' actions, but there are fears that Iran retraction opposed to the principle of talks with the United States use Trump's gesture as a lever with which the United States cannot trust the United States.

But JD Vance, the vice-president, speaking during a Munich security conference event in Washington, has given a very optimistic report of talks, saying: so far, our proposal is simple: we do not care if people want nuclear energy. They can have civil nuclear energy. That doesn't bother us. But you cannot have the type of enrichment program that allows you to go to a nuclear weapon and this is where we draw the line.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Sign up this week in Trumpland

A deep dive into politicians, controversies and quirks surrounding the Trump administration

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

He said that the two parties could be on the verge of an agreement that reintegrated Iran in the world economy.

Its reference to a kind of enrichment program suggests that Americans could be ready to allow Iranians to enrich uranium to a certain extent under the supervision of the United Nations nuclear inspectors, the IAEA.

There has been controversy in the past on the way US officials refer to the Gulf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/07/trump-rename-persian-arabian-gulf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos