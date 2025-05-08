26 Witnesses were examined by the criminal investigation unit linked to the false diploma alleged Jokowi





The Directorate of Criminal Crimes of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Dittipididum Bareskrim) examined 26 witnesses to investigate the complaint of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) about the accusation of the false diploma of the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. “Conducted an interview with witnesses of 26 people,” said Wednesday May 7, 2025, director of general crimes of the criminal investigation, Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro. According to Djuhandani, dozens of witnesses examined came from a certain number of elements, namely four people, the staff of the University of Gajah Mada (UGM) three people, the alumni of the Fête du Forestry UGM eight people, as well as the Library of the Special Yogyakarta Region and the Archives Office (DIY). In addition, one of the first impressions of the staff of the Surakarta 6 secondary school, four people from Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta. Then, each of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Education of Pauddikdasmen and National Education, General Directorate of Higher Education, KPU Central and DKI Jakarta KPU. In addition to the witnesses, the investigators also examined a certain number of documents, from the beginning of being a student of the Forestry Faculty to adopt the thesis and several other documents. From there, said Djuhandani, his party also carried out a document laboratory test. “Laboratory tests were carried out on the first documents entering as a student from the Forest Faculty of the UGM until passing the thesis exam with a comparison of the documents of a classmate who entered 1980 and obtained his diploma in 1985,” said Djuhandini. Nevertheless, Djuhandani said that at that time, his party continued to deepen this case.

