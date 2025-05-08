



Governor Agustiar Sabran has made a revolutionary kitchen unit of nutrition unit MBG Central Kalimantan Regional Police Contribution of Rikah Mustika,, May 8, 2025 10:31, Read 136 times. The governor of the Kalimantan center, Agustiar Sabran, has made revolutionary cooking SPPG MBG 0 The governor of the Kalimantan center, Agustiar Sabran, has made revolutionary cooking SPPG MBG 1 Mmckalteng – Palangka Raya – Governor of the Central Kalimantan H Agustiar Sabran TO DO Revolutionary Cooking unit of nutrition services (SPPG) of the Regional Police of the Center of Free Nutrition (MBG), behind the office of the Direction of the regional police traffic of the Central Kalimantan, Thursday (5/5/2025). Head of the Kalimantan Police Center Inspector General of Police Iwan Kurniawan In its remarks, the MBG SPPG Kitchen was a program by President Prabowo Sui -Bianto which was used to improve the nutritional state of schoolchildren. (Read also: Sahli Yuas Elko leads to monitoring food prices in Pasar Besar Palangka Raya) “National police have the obligation to implement and support government programs, both central and regional,” he said. The governor of the Kalimantan Center, Agustiar Sabran, in collaboration with the regional police chief of the Kalimantan Central, the inspector general Iwan Kurawan discussed the details of the construction of the MBG SPPG kitchen The Kapolda also said that President Prabowo Suubianto had several priority programs, one of which provided free nutrients to schoolchildren. “In the center of Kalimantan himself, he was targeted to have three kitchens in Palangka Raya, Gunung Mas, and the other is still not determined,” he added. He hopes that the construction of this MBG SPPG kitchen can be completed in time so that it can be operational as soon as possible. “I hope that this can work depending on the plan and that we can continue to support this government program in order to provide nutrients to schoolchildren,” he said. Meanwhile, Governor Agustiar Sabran, when he discussed, said, on behalf of the provincial government of the central Kalimantan, he greatly appreciated the construction of the MBG SPPG cuisine by the central Kalimantan regional police. “Because this is the president's program, we must support and implement it. We hope that other districts will be able to start building this kitchen in 2025, so that the MBG program can be carried out as soon as possible in the center of Kalimantan,” he said. For more information, this SPPG cuisine is also built in various places in Indonesia, with an objective of 5000 units ready to operate until the end of 2025. Also present in activity, the head of the central Kalimantan provincial apparatus linked to the Kalimantan Central Police. (RKH / Photo: ARF) Please activate JavaScript to display the Comments fed by Disqus. Other news Latest news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmc.kalteng.go.id/berita/read/47029/gubernur-agustiar-sabran-lakukan-groundbreaking-dapur-satuan-pelayanan-pemenuhan-gizi-mbg-polda-kalteng The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos