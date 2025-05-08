Trump wants everyone to stop asking when commercial transactions arrive





Washington barely a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump and aid of the White House boasted that his prices would force a legion of foreign nations to rush into new commercial offers and that Trump's prowess would give more favorable terms for the United States

I tell you, these countries call us, kissing my A–, said Trump last month before his reciprocal rates had to come into force. “They die from wanting to conclude an agreement. Please, please, sir, make an agreement. I'm going to do everything. I'm going to do everything, sir!

Follow the political coverage live here

“We have 90 agreements in 90 days possibly pending here,” said Trump's sales advisor Peter Navarro, on “Met the Press” of NBC News “a few days later after Trump interrupted some of his prices and declared a three -month negotiation window.

But Trump has changed his tone and air in recent days, because it has become clear that trade agreements do not materialize as quickly as he wishes and that there are no dozens in the queue. Its change also comes in the midst of strong criticisms that its prices will increase consumer prices and harm an American economy which experienced its first negative growth in the first quarter.

“You continue to write on the offers, the offers. When are we going to sign one? It's very simple. Let's say that, in some cases, we want you to open your country. In some cases, we want you to drop your prices,” said an obviously frustrated Trump on Tuesday.

“So I want them to keep, you know, stop asking:” How many offers are you signing this week? “Because one day comes well and you give 100 offers well.

It was Trump who set the 90 -day clock.

Beyond the ambitious sweep to try to haggle with dozens of nations at the same time, the United States has not yet opened discussions with its largest trading partner China since Trump applied a tariff of 145% on the products of this nation.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told legislators on Wednesday that his meeting planned with Chinese officials in Switzerland this weekend is equivalent to an early phase of negotiations which is not as far as talks with less crucial nations.

“On Saturday, we will start, which, I believe, is the opposite of Advanced,” said Bessent under the questioning of representative Nydia Velzquez, Dn.y.

The day before, he said that discussions occur with a much smaller number of countries than Trump and Navarro counted and that the time horizon for agreements could be much longer.

“There are 18 very important commercial relations, and we are currently negotiating with 17 of these trade partners,” said Bessent to the chamber credits subcommittee on Tuesday. “About 97 or 98% of our trade deficit is with 15 countries, 18% of countries are our main business partners. And I would be surprised if we have no more than 80 or 90% of those wrapped at the end of the year, and this can be much earlier.”

Bessent continued by saying that there could be agreements announced this week. And yet, the end -of -year calendar is very different from what the managers of the White House had previously suggested. The change of rhetoric is intentional, according to a white house manager who spoke subject to anonymity because they were not allowed to speak of the file.

The substance is more important than speed, said the manager.

“Obviously, we work as quickly as possible, but we do not try to conclude agreements which are dressings to conclude agreements,” added the manager.

Trump used his authority as part of an emergency declaration to increase the prices on American trade partners and he can lower them in the same way if and when he chooses it, but he could have to involve the congress for more complete trade agreements. For the moment, Trump operates with a unhappy force tool that the samples applied to the goods entering the United States from abroad in order to win concessions on tasks and “non-caricative obstacles” to trade.

“We do not need the Congress to adopt a bill” because the prices applied to the United States should be enough to win these concessions, said the White House manager. “It is obviously on the countries with which we negotiate.”

Trump was ready to talk about transactions now on Wednesday evening that he seemed to be something to boast.

He said that Thursday morning, he posted on Truth Social, he would have an Oval Office press conference “concerning a major trade agreement with representatives of a large and very respected country. The first of many !!!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/trump-trade-deals-coming-rcna205340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos