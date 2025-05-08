



The American president says that he will announce the decision on the navigable path during the trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said he would make a decision on how the United States refers to the Persian Gulf during a next visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing journalists in the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that he expected his hosts to ask him questions about the name the United States uses for the navigable way during his first trip to the Middle East since the White House retirement.

I will have to make a decision, said Trump in response to a question on the question of whether he would make an announcement on the name of the body of waters.

I don't want to hurt the feelings of all the bodysuits. I don't know if the feelings will be injured.

I will receive a briefing on this subject and I make a decision, added Trump.

Trumps' comments came after the American media reported that he planned to use the trip from May 13 to 16 to announce that the United States is starting to refer to the body of water such as the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia.

The name of the navigable way has long been a source of tensions between the Arab nations and Iran.

Iran argues that the Persian Gulf is the appropriate name in the light of historical evidence, including old maps, which show that it is part of its territory.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and other Arab states use the term Arab Gulf or Gulf.

In 2023, Tehran summoned the Iraqi ambassador to protest his country from using the name of the Gulf Arabian Cup for the flagship football tournament in the regions.

In 2012, Iran threatened to continue the Google Internet giant for leaving the name without name on its online card services.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, condemned the last suggestions of a name change as indicating a hostile intention towards Iran and his people, and warned that such a decision would bring the anger of all Iranians from all horizons.

Such biases are an affront to all Iranians, regardless of their history or place of residence, said Araghchi in a position on X early Thursday.

The name of the Persian Gulf, like many geographic designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never opposed the use of names such as the Oman Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Oman Sea or the Red Sea. The use of these names does not imply the property of a particular nation, but pic.twitter.com/pqjuiph4qt

Seyed Abbas Arabhchi (@Araghchi) May 7,

Hopefully the absurd rumors on the Persian Gulf that move are just a Forever Warriors disinformation campaign to anger the Iranians around the world and shake them.

In one of his first actions as president, Trump signed an executive decree in January to rename the Gulf of Mexico as a Gulf of America.

