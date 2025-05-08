Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for joining the celebrations to mark 80 years since the “sacred” victory on Adolf Hitler during the Second World War, and said the two countries were now standing against “neonazism”.

The presence of XI during this week's birthday celebrations gives an important boost for the Kremlin leader, who described his war in Ukraine as a fight against modern Nazis from the start.

Ukraine and its allies reject this characterization as a grotesque lie, accusing Moscow of leading an imperial style invasion.

“Victory over fascism, achieved at the cost of huge sacrifices, is of lasting importance,” Putin told Xi on Thursday.

“With our Chinese friends, we firmly take care of historical truth, protect the memory of the events of the years of war and contravenes the modern manifestations of neonazism and militarism.”

Members of the Russian delegation, led by President Vladimir Putin, attend a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025. (Credit: Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via Reuters)

XI said the two countries, as a global powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, would work together to counter “unilateralism and intimidation” – an implicit reference in the United States.

He said that they “jointly promoted the correct point of view of the history of the Second World War, would safeguard the authority and status of the United Nations, resolutely defending the rights and interests of China, Russia and the vast majority of developing countries, and work together to promote an equal economic, multipolar and inclusive globalization”.

Economic partnership of China and Russia

XI is the most powerful of more than two dozen foreign leaders who visit Moscow this week to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War – a celebration of a huge meaning for Putin.

At the national level, he offers him a chance to rally the Russians in memory of a historical feat which is at the heart of the country's national identity. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people during the Second World War, including several million in Ukraine, which was also devastated.

On the world scene, Putin aims to get started alongside Xi as a defender of the international order and to demonstrate that years of Western sanctions have failed to isolate Russia.

Putin announced last week a three-day unilateral ceasefire in the war with Ukraine, starting on Thursday. Ukraine has not undertaken to respect it, calling him a cunning of Putin to create the impression that he wants to end the war. Instead, he declared his desire to join a ceasefire that lasts at least 30 days.

The two countries are under the opposite of the American president Donald Trump to conclude a peace agreement, and Washington threatened several times to move away from talks unless there is clear progress.

Ukraine targeted Moscow with drones for three days earlier this week, but the sky above the capital was calm on Thursday. With so many foreign leaders present, any attack during the May 9 events could embarrass Putin and would probably draw a difficult response from Moscow.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson told Reuters that Russian troops had continued to carry out assaults in several areas on the Eastern Front, despite the ceasefire. The Air Force said that Russian planes had launched guided bombs three times in the Sumy region in northern Ukraine.

But the Air Force also said that there had not been Russian missiles or drones in Ukrainian airspace since the start of the ceasefire sponsored by the Kremlin.

Chinese troops will participate in the military parade on Friday in the Red Square, the centerpiece of commemorations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged countries on Tuesday not to send their soldiers to participate, saying that this would go against the declared neutrality of certain countries during the war.

XI called on talks to end the conflict in Ukraine and accused the United States of winning with weapons supplies in Kyiv. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has between the exhorted past to try to persuade Putin to stop war.

XI, whose country is locked in a tariff war with the United States, should sign many agreements to deepen the “limitless” strategic partnership that Russia and China signed in 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his army to Ukraine.

China is the largest trading partner in Russia and launched an economic rescue buoy in Moscow that helped it sail in Western sanctions. China buys more Russian oil and gas than any other country.