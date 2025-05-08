That's it ': the member of the US Congress Ro Khanna warns Pak against the rich in Indian strikes | World News





The member of the American Congress, Ro Khanna, called on Wednesday to the leader of the Pakistani army Asim Munnir that there should not be reprisals for Indian strikes on terrorist targets on Pakistani territory which took place under the Indian operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the chief of staff of the army of Pak (COAS) Asim Munnir. (Reuters)

India has carried out military strikes and has managed to neutralize nine major terrorist infrastructures inside Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), to which Islamabad said it would retaliate. Follow the updates of the Sindoor Operation live

Reacting to the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Ro Khanna said that the most urgent thing was de -escalation.

Both have nuclear weapons. Well, the most urgent thing is de -escalation. I mean, there was the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, innocent people were killed. India has made an answer that has contributed to eliminating some of the important terrorist networks is now for de -escalation. I hope that President Trump has people who understand the region, Ro Khanna said in an interview with CNN.

The only reason I say that, as he said, they have been fighting for centuries, historically, they have not existed for a century. It was a British colonialism that fomed the score, which fomented some of the divisions between the Hindus and the Muslims there. It is important to really understand the region and we must be an honest broker for climbing, he added.

Asim provide a dictator

Ro Khanna said that we must also understand that an Asim Munir is a dictator who has not had legitimate elections has been put in Imran Khan prison, and there is no honest voice at Pakistan, because it is a dictatorship.

We should ask for elections after de-escalation, he said.

In a way, I would like to clearly indicate to Asim Munir that it should be everything. There should not be any reprisals on each side. There should be the end. We have a lot of lever with Pakistan. We grant IMF loans to Pakistan. They depend on this. We should tell Asim Mnir that he needs to release Imran Khan, to stop reprisals and then have a fair election because there was a rigged election, said Ro Khanna.

