The federal judge doubts Trump arguments in the case of Venezuelan migrants





On Wednesday evening, a federal judge expressed his skepticism about the reasons for Trump's administration to avoid asking for the return of dozens of Venezuelan immigrants who had been expelled to El Salvador in March, saying that he was inclined to order officials to provide more information on the agreements between the American governments and Salvadoran.

The questions raised by the judge, James E. Boasberg, occurred at a hearing before the Washington Federal District Court, where lawyers for expelled men said that because the administration had sent them to a Salvador prison under an apparent agreement with the Salvadoran government, he should be responsible for facilitating their return to American soil.

In the past few weeks, lawyers for the American American Liberties Union have obtained orders from judges before several courts through the country preventing the Trump administration from using the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, a War Time Act in the 18th century, to summarily deport the Venezuelans accused of being gang members in a prison of terrorism in El Salvador.

But at least so far, lawyers have not been able to protect around 140 Venezuelan migrants who are already in police custody after the United States sent them to charter flights under the law on March 15.

Wednesday evening, the audience in Washington was held in part to debate two crucial questions: what role the Trump administration played for men to relax the Salvadorian prison in the first place, and if civil servants could be held responsible for bringing them back to the United States.

By trying to answer the first of these questions, judge Boasberg put pressure on a lawyer from the Ministry of Justice about a recent declaration by President Trump concerning Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran who was unjustly expelled to El Salvador in the same group of flights as Venezuelan migrants.

During an interview with ABC News this month, Trump said he could tell the Salvado -ran government to send Mr. Abrego Garcia to the United States if he wanted, but that he just didn't care to do so.

Did the president tell the truth when he said that he could get the phone and that he could release Mr. Abrego Garcia or not? Judge Boasberg asked the lawyer for the Ministry of Justice, Abhishek Kambli.

After a break, Kambli told Judge Boasberg that the president sometimes thought that he had more authority than he really did and that the final decision to release Venezuelans men rested only with the Salvadoran government.

The fate of the 137 Venezuelans detained in the notorious prison of terrorism in Salvador known as Cecot is significant for several reasons.

ACLU lawyers said men were sent to it in the middle of the night without regular procedure. They also argued that Mr. Trumps the use of the law on extraterrestrial enemies to withdraw them from the country was illegal and badly extended the meaning of the law, a decision that a decision of a federal judge common by Trump in Brownsville, Texas, argued last week.

The Ministry of Justice, acting on behalf of the White House, argued that once the Venezuelan men were sent to Salvador, they were out of reach of the American judicial system. Department's lawyers have also adopted an expansive opinion that federal judges do not have the power to say to the executive power how to manage immigration problems or foreign policy issues, including national security.

On Wednesday, the hearing ended, judge Boasberg said that the lawyers for Venezuelan men had argued that the Trump administration had at least a certain responsibility for how they had found themselves in the Salvado -Raider.

He underlined a series of public declarations by civil servants of the American and Salvadoral governments who suggested that there was an agreement in place between the two countries.

In response, Mr. Kambli, lawyer for the Ministry of Justice, said that he was not going to analyze each public declaration that had been made on the issue by US officials.

Judge Boasberg, emphasizing the way in which Trump officials often said one thing in the media and another in court, asked Mr. Kambli almost derisory: is this another way of saying that these public declarations are not true?

In the end, Judge Boasberg referred the decision to the ACLU's request to make an order that Venezuelan men should be returned from Salvador.

Instead, the judge said he intended to order the government to disclose more information on his arrangements with El Salvador by making him answer written questions and put a series of documents.

