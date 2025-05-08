Politics
Bareskrim Polri retraced the allegedly Jokowi false diploma, check 31 witnesses and collect comparison documents
Central java.Co.idSolo The direction of the general criminal law of the police of the criminal investigation continues to explore a report of false diplomas presumed on behalf of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, IR. Joko Widodo. During his visit to the Surakarta police Thursday (8/5), director of the general police police in criminal investigations, the general of Brigadier Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, revealed that his party had carried out intensive investigations in the last month in the regions of Yogyakarta and Solo.
Our arrival at the Surakarta police is part of the investigation following public complaints linked to the false diploma alleged Mr. Joko Widodo, said Brigadier General Djuhandhani before the media crew.
The investigation team examined up to 31 witnesses made up of journalists, school colleagues and conferences from President Jokowi, on the campus. In addition, Bareskrim has also gathered a certain number of important documents, including diplomas belonging to presidential colleagues in high school and conferences, as a sample of comparison for forensic tests.
“This step is part of our service to the community in order to accelerate and facilitate the investigation process. We work professionally and scientifically,” he said.
In addition, Brigadier General Djuhandhani stressed that his party also coordinated with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to obtain administrative documents when President Jokowi signed up and has undergone conferences. All documents supported by the journalist will be tested scientifically by the forensic laboratory.
We ask for the patience of the public because this process requires precision. Laboratory tests of these documents cannot be carried out in a hurry. The results will later provide legal certainty if the report is based or not, he concluded.
The investigation will continue until the police in criminal investigation can conclude the results of the valid and materially testing tests on the documents examined. The national police confirmed that they would transmit the latest developments to the public in a transparent manner. (DEA)
