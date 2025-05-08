Operation Sindoor: Indian-American legislators express their support, Back Indias right to self-defense





Indian-American legislators express their support, Back India Right to self-defense (Image Credit: Ani, AP) Operation Sindoor: Indian-American Legislators Support for India, India law to defend itself to defend itself on the launch of Operation Sindoor, a military strike of precision on nine terror Le Jammu-et-Cachemire. The India retaliated following Pahalgam's terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed by the terrorists supported by Pakistan.

The member of the US Congress Shri Thanedar described the justified response operation to what he described as barbaric murders of civilians in Jammu-et-Cachemire. India has the right to defend itself after what happened in Pahalgam. Terrorists focused on the death of the Hindus … The India response is a necessary reprisals. I urge the United States to stand near India and support its right to protect its people and its territory, Thanedar was cited by the Ani.Tanedar news agency has also requested deeper cooperation between the United States and India to combat global terrorism. War is never a solution, but terrorism must have consequences. The United States must be held behind democracies and peaceful nations like India, he added. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthhi condemned Pahalgam murders, qualifying them as horrible and said that the urgency of fighting terrorism has developed. However, he warned against climbing. It is essential to avoid broader conflicts. At the same time, Pakistan must release Imran Khan and maintain democracy by guaranteeing free and fair elections, he told Ani.Representative Ro Khanna adopted a balanced approach in an interview with CNN. While recognizing the answer India to the deadly attack, he said, the most urgent thing is now de-escalation. It should be the end. He also criticized the military leaders of the Pakistans to stifle democracy, calling the head of the army Asem fitting a dictator. Senator Risch supports Indias Pursuit of Justice Senate The Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, also expressed support for India efforts to bring Pahalgam attackers to justice, but raised concerns about the growth of tensions between India and Pakistan. The climbing of tension between India and Pakistan is worrying. I support the pursuit of Indian justice governments against Pahalgam attackers, but I exhort prudence and respect for civilians on both sides, said Risch in an article on X. Optoration Sindoor was carried out early Wednesday by the Indian armed forces. According to the Ministry of Defense, the strike has been concentrated, measured and not chosen, without the Pakistani military objectives being affected. The bases of terrorism linked to groups like Jaish-E-Mohammed and Lashkar-E-Taiba in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Siackot and certain parts of Pok were destroyed. Indian officials have also informed the global partners, including the United States, about the operation. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, said that the Pahalgam massacre aimed to derail peace in cashmere. The victims were executed at close range in front of family members. This was to terrorize communities, he said.

