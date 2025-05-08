Trump Snobs Traditional Allies and Gulf Power brand with his first big foreign trip





President Donald Trump will return to a familiar field in Saudi Arabia next week, choosing the kingdom as a destination for his first big foreign trip from his second term, just as he did in 2017 by again bypassing the traditional allies who generally welcomed presidents.

The decision highlights a broader strategy of Trump's White House, prioritizing the economic and strategic influence of the average Easts on the business and deep security links of the North America.

With an eye on successful agreements, a diplomatic breakthrough worthy of Nobel and the role of the Middle East as a geopolitical complex, Trump pursues decisive moments in a region which he treated as a diplomatic and economic angular stone. Meanwhile, his unpredictable rates and diplomatic approach threw a shadow on partnerships with Canada and Mexico.

This marks the second time that Trump has chosen Saudi Arabia on the nearest neighbors of the United States, diverging from a long tradition. Until Trump, Mexico and Canada have been the first or second foreign destination for almost all American post-second world war presidents, according to the State Department. Two presidents, including Joe Biden, first went to another NATO ally, the United Kingdom, while the 37th president of the Americas, Richard Nixon, made Belgium his first judgment for NATO meetings.

Otherwise, the presidents of the two parties remained on the way traveled by Ronald Reagan, who made his first foreign trip to Canada in March 1981, after having traveled two months earlier in Mexico as elected president.

The changing trend also highlights an evolution of American priorities, visiting the visit to American-Saudi previous commitments under Trump and Biden. (Trump also paid a brief visit to the Vatican last month for Pope Francis Funeral, where he met the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But the judgment was not a pre-planified diplomatic trip with the bases and the ceremonial surrounding a state visit.)

At an oval office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, Trump told the room that he would make two other stops during the trip, with visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the nations involved in the mediation conflicts he sought to approach.

Adding a layer of intrigue to the visit, the family business ties to prevail in the Gulf have attracted attention to the house, because his homonymous company indicates that it will not hold foreign affairs. Last month, the Trump organization concluded an agreement for a Trump brand golf course to be built north of the Qatari capital by a Saudi company.

Analysts have noted that the Gulf is now an essential swing region for global economic stability, connecting the United States, China and Europe. Among other major events, he organized in progress American diplomatic efforts to put an end to the Russian-Ukraine War, with Saudi Arabia playing a mediation role since the invasion of Russia, including by facilitating talks.

It is a strategic gable, said Brian Katulis, a principal researcher at the Middle East Institute, who is a different and new way of thinking about it that Americans did not think in the Middle East, which is generally associated with endless wars and terrorism.

And, he added, there will be a bling observing a sumptuous aesthetic alignment between the Gulf States and a president who pointed out this week how the oval office had become more beautiful with the addition of a great love and gold of 24 karats.

A White House official has declared about the trip that a secure and stable Middle East means greater prosperity for our partner countries and the United States. President Trump will discuss investment and economic cooperation with these foreign leaders, among other subjects.

However, light in Canada and Mexico, both cornerstone of North American trade and security, has not gone unnoticed.

This indicates the fact that he does not believe in the importance of the North American relationship, said Arturo Sarukhan, a former Mexican ambassador to the United States, while stressing the role of the two countries in the fight against economic competition with China. You cannot press control of the control-alt, and erase Canada or Mexico from your north or southern border.

Canada and Mexico, after having lived Trumps, a first mandate gaming book and the opening of his second, may not be openly bitten: they were probably expected, noted Tizoc Chavez, historian of American presidential diplomacy and assistant professor guest at Colby College. However, the approach could express relationships with long -standing allies.

This is the second time that he has mainly gave the adult in Canada and Mexico, said Sarukhan. It is not written in stone. There is no rule. But it is true that since Reagan, American presidents have generally been to Canada or Mexico, or, in some cases, in the United Kingdom

The new step

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia offers Trump a sparkling scene without political friction which could suspend visits to Ottawa, Mexico City or London, where the presidents tariff proposals and rhetoric have aroused discomfort.

These tensions were clear at the president's meeting with Carney, in the midst of a trade war and prevails over provocations concerning the threat of annexation. Carney later told journalists he had asked Trump at the meeting to stop calling Canada on the 51st state, a reference to the presidents' proposal for a wonderful marriage that would incorporate Canada into the United States

If you have Mexico or Canada, you have much more to snub than a historic protocol, a foreign diplomat pointed out.

In recent months, demonstrations have broken out in Canada about Trumps policies, echoing generalized anti-top demonstrations in Mexico in 2017. Similarly, during Trumps in 2019 in the United Kingdom, tens of thousands of demonstrators had descended.

Saudi Arabia and some of the other countries in the Middle East, they do not have the same problem, said Chavez, highlighting the warmer reception of gulfs as an easier elevator for the optics of the company.

The author of a book on the role of presidents as a chief diplomat, Chavez added that even if the presidents like to use trips abroad to project the image of a statesman … Traveling abroad can also provide a sort of refuge for national controversies.

An ally of Trump well connected with business in the region has said that the Gulf States, with vast wealth of sovereign, oil and gas funds, are attractive to Trump and his interest in competition.

They are all actors of economic power, said the person. These are people who are transactional in terms of economy, and want to get things done, and want to create jobs and develop and invest.

After the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has become the first foreign leader to have a call to Trump this quarter, the president said that he would ask the Kingdom to increase his investment in the United States by increasing $ 600 billion promised to around $ 1.

Recently, senior officials of the US administration committed themselves with Gulf counterparts to explore economic and energy investments, as well as security cooperation. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, recently said that the first 100 days of the administrations have focused on the establishment of peace, trade and tax agreements, adding that the next 100 days will be harvested.

They feel very comfortable that it is a complete recognition and recognition of the unique relationship between the two countries, and in particular between the president and the royal family, another Trump ally with links with Saudi Arabia has declared, noting a spirit of optimism and good will on the trip. Defense agreements and CEO's commitments are also on the agenda, said this person, offering more promises of a deepening relationship at all levels.

Meanwhile, Trump increased anticipation for the trip, teasing a very, very large announcement before his departure, describing the result as large as possible while holding specific details.

I’m not necessarily saying that it’s on trade, Trump added, further stirring speculation.

Katulis said that the recognition of Trumps in the role of regions beyond energy has been partially resolved by Bidens' policies, as geopolitical events and higher energy prices in the middle of the war in Ukraine forced Biden's hand after prioritizing the region by entering the functions.

While Trump is expected to receive a sumptuous reception in Riyadh, his Middle East pivot has his own tension undercurrents, such as the Gulf allies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are depriving private at its pricing policies and unpredictable governance last week. The president also did not appoint ambassador to Saudi Arabia after having rejected the diplomat who had occupied the role of his predecessor.

Under the surface, there are profound concerns about the management that Trump takes the position of the Americas in the world economy, said Katulis, which threatens new risks and benefits in the more harsh energy prices that could strike energy producers.

His kind of irony that many Gulf officials turn to political risk and political uncertainty from the United States, added Katulis. Previously, it was the opposite, and it is always in many ways: US officials are concerned about what the big surprise will come from the region.

