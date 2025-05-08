



Status: 08.05.2025 11:41 am Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany tomorrow – and the boss of Kreml Putin has now received the most important guest of honor: the Prsident XI of China, with which Putin also wants to sign various agreements. The president Russia Vladimir Putin received his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the Kremlin. XI arrived on Wednesday for a fourth visit to Moscow. Friday, he will participate in Europe as a guest of Putin during the celebrations at the end of the Second World War. During the reception, Putin XI thanked her participation in the ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Russia “Holy Sieg” on Nazi Germany. Putin called Xi his “Dear Friend”, which in turn described Putin as an “old friend”. Putin also criticized that China and Russia have killed together against “neo-Nazism”. Putin and her propaganda apparatus have stylized the war of attack on Ukraine from the start as a war against neonazis. In particular, Ukrainian leadership under his Wolodymyr Selenskyj joined is regularly called Nazis. XI is “main guest” of Putin “ XI is the most important of the exhausted GASS who visit Moscow for the “Victory Day” this week. Putin called Xi his “main guest”. According to the Kremlin, more than two dozen heads of state and government will be present in the Red square during the parade. In addition to XI, the Brazilian Prson Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva and the Serbian Prs. Aleksandar Vucic also want bilateral to split. They would have already arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday. The Venezuelan leader Nicols Maduro had already arrived in Moscow on Tuesday. Auer Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico do not participate in the celebration in Russia. Sign different chords During the visit to Russia, XI should seal different agreements. “It is expected that governments and ministers sign a number of bilateral documents,” said the Kremlin. XI and Putin also speak of “development of partnerships and strategic relationships”. There are also “international and regional subjects” on the agenda, as the Kremlin continued. China is the most important trading partner in Russia. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, China has been a neutral party and has explained not to support kyiv or Moscow with weapons. However, Beijing has clearly fought on its political, militric and economic cooperation with Moscow since the start of the Russian attack. China is accused of having helped Russia to avoid Western sanctions. Among other things, Selenskyj had accused Beijing of having delivered weapons to Russia and sent Chinese soldiers to fight Ukraine. China showed it before.

