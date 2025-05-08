



Police report, brother Joko Widodo By: Meidy Juniarto, SH, Cla

(The lawyer for Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Rizal Fadilah and Dr. Tifa) There are two legal dimensions of the false Jokowi diploma case, namely civil and criminal dimensions. Currently, in addition to the police report, brother Joko Widodo is also a regional dispute concerning acts against the law linked to the false Joko Widodo diplomas at the Surakarta district court with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PNSKT. The civil dimension, Joko Widodo was prosecuted for committing acts against the law concerning false diplomas. Criminal, Joko Widodo reported the pollution and slander of those who mentioned his false diploma. The mechanism to prove a false diploma is slander, is to ensure the original diploma of Joko Widodo, so that he has civil rights on the document. This civil dispute must be terminated first, before processing a criminal report. Because, do not let people be treated by slander on false diplomas even if the diploma was really false. If the diploma is false, then calling a false diploma is not a slander and even less pollution. A false diploma must be called false, not authentic. Thus, the police report submitted by brother Joko Widodo with the police report number: LP / B / 2831 / IV / 2025 / SPKT / POLDA METRO JAYA on April 30, 2025 cannot be treated, before it is confirmed that there is the rights of the diploma document or not. Consequently, we ask all the criminal cases related to pollution and the slander of the fake diploma of Jokowi reported by Brother Joko Widodo to be postponed, to civil affairs with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PNSKT received a permanent legal decision (Incraht van Gewijsde). By keeping in mind, in the provisions of article 1 of the regulation of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia number 1 of 1956, the Supreme Court declares: If, in the examination of a criminal case, must be decided on a civil question of a article or on a legal relationship between two specific parties, the examination of criminal affairs may be considered as waiting for a court decision in the examination of civil affairs concerning the existence or the absence of civil rights. Civil rights and legal relations between Brother Joko Widodo and his diploma must be declared valid in advance (original), then after this brother, Joko Widodo can continue those who call the diploma of Joko Widodo in a criminal way. The police must not, the treatment of alleged criminal pollution and slander, before the civil affair with the Surakarta district court was decided and with permanent legal force (Incraht van Gewijsde). Let us take up the law while respecting the legal process. Because the objective of the legal process is for the maintenance of justice, not the imprisonment of people. Our customers have declared a false diploma of Jokowi. But not without base. Conversely, proving a false diploma is slander, so brother Joko Widodo must prove his original diploma. The prouvance process of the original diploma and has civil rights, is currently depending on the district court of Surakarta. Let's respect the process that rolls before the court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2025/05/08/laporan-polisi-saudara-joko-widodo-tak-dapat-dilanjutkan-sebelumnya-sengketa-perdata-terkait-ijazah-palsu-jokowi-diputus-pengadilan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos