Trump announces an agreement with Great Britain





President Donald Trump said the United States had concluded a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the first commercial pact since it had a reciprocal price break and began to negotiate with countries to reduce trade barriers.

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a complete and complete number that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” said Trump on social networks on May 8 after teasing the announcement the day before without details. “Due to our longtime history and our allegiance, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as the first announcement.”

Trump has a press conference planned for the White House at 10:00 a.m. HAE on May 8 to discuss the agreement.

Trump imposed reciprocal prices on a multitude of countries on April 2, but later paused for 90 days, saying that the leaders of these nations were impatient to negotiate trade agreements. Since then, administration officials have repeatedly declared that they were about to conclude agreements.

The United Kingdom was not hit by a reciprocal rate, but faces a universal price at 10% and 25% of prices that Trump imposed on foreign cars, steel and aluminum.

Treasury Sanctions 4 Chinese companies to buy, deliver Iranian oil

In another commercial arena, the Treasury Department announced on May 8, it sanctioned a Chinese refinery and three port operators to buy or help delivers hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian oil.

President Donald Trump had signed a decree to block Iranian oil sales as part of an economic pressure campaign against the Middle East country, working to develop his own nuclear weapon.

The United States remains resolved to intensify the pressure on all elements of the Irans oil supply chain to prevent the regime from generating income to continue its destabilizing program, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement. – Bart Jansen

Rubio calls for trade deals with an important step towards more

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the trade agreement with the United Kingdom as an important step towards fair and reciprocal trade with other countries around the world.

Thank you @potus! This is an important step towards fair and reciprocal trade with our partners from around the world. Pending the many good deals that your administration will deliver for the American people! pic.twitter.com/gr2uesplmH

– Secretary Marco Rubio (@secrubio) May 8, 2025

Pending the many good deals that your administration will deliver for the American people! Rubio wrote on social networks. -Bart Jansen

Stocks on speech agreement

The US stock markets increased in initial exchanges after the announcement of Trumps of a trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

The industrial average of Dow Jones increased from 198.6 points or 0.48% to the opening of trading on May 8. The S&P 500 increased by 32.3 points or 0.57% in the initial trade. And the NASDAQ composite increased 182 points or 1.03% to the opening bell. – Reuters

The United Kingdom is the ninth trading partner with us

Details of Trump's trade agreement with the United Kingdom remain under the Wraps.

But the two nations exchange a much smaller amount of goods and services largely from cars and chemicals to the United States than the United States with its largest business partners.

The United States has exported nearly $ 80 billion to goods and services in 2024, according to the census service, while important about 68 billion dollars. This classifies the ninth of the United Kingdom in trade with USMACHINERY and transport equipment was also the main exported goods from the United Kingdom to the United States in 2023. Cars represented almost half of the British exports to the United States, ahead of Germany and the Netherlands, according to this Country Trade Office.

Chemical exports, mainly for pharmaceutical products, represent almost a quarter of exports to the United States, they were the second largest group of British products exported to the United States

The figures of the United Kingdom are overshadowed by US trade with Mexico at 839 billion dollars in goods and is used to exchange through the American-Mexican border last year. Canada has exchanged $ 762 billion in goods and services with the United States, while China arrives at $ 582 billion in the United States

Trump met the Prime Minister of Canadas, Mark Carney on May 6, and discussions should start with China. – Bart Jansen

U-Michigan Economist: not a major commercial agreement

Trumps' announcement is already greeted by skepticism.

The economist of the University of Michigan, Justin Wolfers, told CNN that he would not consider that it is a major commercial agreement, noting that the United Kingdom represents only 3% of American trade.

The presidents a showman, he will tell you that there are all kinds of wonderful things on this, said Wolfers. – Zac Anderson

Trump commented the intense interest in commercial transactions at a meeting of May 6 with the Prime Minister of Canada.

“Everyone says:” When, when, when are you going to sign offers? “Said Trump.” We don't have to sign offers. We could sign 25 offers for the moment … if we wanted. We don't have to sign offers. They must sign offers with us. They want an element of our market. “

The president also expressed his frustration in the face of constant questions. “I want them to stop asking how many offers do this week,” he said.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told legislators during a committee hearing of May 6 that the agreements could be signed soon.

“I think that perhaps this week, we will announce trade agreements with some of our largest business partners,” said Bessent. – Zac Anderson

There are 18 countries that the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent described as “main business partners”. He said the negotiations started with them all except China, but that talks between us and Chinese officials are now planned.

Bessent's trade representative and the United States Jamieson Greer went to Switzerland on May 8, where they will meet the “main representative of China on economic issues”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also meet on May 8 with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Jinping told Putheir two countries should be “steel friends” because they have committed to stimulating cooperation at a new level at a time of increased confrontation with the West.

During the talks in the Kremlin, the two leaders presented themselves as defenders of a new world order who no longer dominate by the United States. – Reuters / Zac Anderson

Contribution: Reuters

