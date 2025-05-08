



May 8 (UPI) – Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday in Moscow as a contingent of world leaders come to Russia when he celebrates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. XI met Putin for about four hours of talks he described as “in depth, friendly and fruitful”, as Putin called him a “dear friend” and greeted the talks as “warm and substantial”. “History and reality have fully proven that the development and continuous deepening of Chinese-Russian relations are a natural continuation of longtime friendship between our peoples,” said Xi before the visit. In a statement, XI also said that Russia and China are “good neighbors who cannot be distant, real friends who share Weal and Envis Hisap and reliable partners who help themselves to succeed”. XI will Stay for four dayswhich includes on May 9, known as the “Victory Day” in Russia, and other world leaders also expected to attend, notably the Biélarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and the president of Vietnam in Lam. Groups of the Honorary Guard of the Liberation Army of the Chinese people should also participate in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow. XI said that Russia and China “work together to defend the hard -won results of the Second World War”. It is expected To sign cooperation agreements With Putin and strengthen the relationship between China and Russia. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has already increased the link between Beijing and Moscow, despite the claims of neutrality in China, because China and Russia carried out a strong bilateral trade last year, while several countries slapped the sanctions against Russia due to the war. Western governments have said that Chinese machine parts and micropuces, which, while being double -use products, have strengthened the industrial defense of Russia. Putin had proposed a three-day ceasefire that would cover the day of victory and the Ukrainian army said he had detected any Russian missile or drones in Ukrainian airspace Thursday morning after the launch of drone and missile strikes on Kyiv on Wednesday. Zelensky also displayed Thursday that as regards the day of victory, “more than 8 million Ukrainians fought against Nazism, not only within the framework of the Soviet army. Tens of thousands served in the Allied armies”. He also wrote that “victory and real memory are not with those who have” parades “but with those on which is the truth.” Zelensky warned dignitaries earlier this month that Ukraine “cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation”, to which the deputy secretary of the National Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev replied on his telegram account During the weekend, Zelensky's words are “verbal provocation. Nothing more”, but that “if his provocations materialize, no one will guarantee the dawn of May 10 in kyiv.”

