Politics
Must study like Mr. Jokowi
Jakarta, kompas.com – Special staff of the Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) for the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) Lenis Kogoya invite the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka To visit Papua.
This was transmitted by Lenis after being questioned by the media crew on the need for Gibran to visit Papua, like the previous vice president, Ma'ruf Amin.
Lenis said he would transmit the invitation to Gibran in the near future.
“If later, in the near future, I must first visit the vice-president. If possible, the vice-president must learn like Mr. Jokowi. Learn Mr. Jokowi,” said Lenis, when he is met in the building Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan) RI, Jakarta, Thursday (8/5/2025).
Also read: Open the GOLKAR organization door for Jokowi and Gibran
According to Lenis, Gibran must be accompanied by him during the visit of Papua.
He also confirmed that Gibran had never come to Papua since he was appointed vice-president in October of last year.
“It does not seem yet (in Papua). I want to invite later,” said the former staff of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo.
At the time of the meeting, Lenis claimed to invite Gibran to have an office in Papua as had been done by Ma'ruf Amin before.
However, the decision concerning the offices in Papua will be submitted after Lenis met Gibran.
Read also: GOLKAR calls the proposed Makzrakan Gibran has no constitutional basis
“I first have an audience (with Gibran). If he is, if you hear (the news), he can meet,” he said.
Lenis also said that Gibran was still young and strong to be invited to walk away from the Papuan region.
That, said Lenis, was also led by Gibran's father, Jokowi, when he was president.
“(Gibran) must go down. Must go to the field. Like Jokowi, he entered the house. Always with me to mount the mountain, everywhere. If Gibran is still young,” said Lenis.
Particularly reported, the Indonesian Defense Ministry (Kemenhan) hopes that the working group (working group) linked to the development in Papua led by the vice-president will continue.
The head of the Defense Ministry of Defense Information Office said that this working group was important to be prosecuted because the problem in Papua was so complex, not just a matter of security.
Read also: Mkgr always opens the door if Jokowi and Gibran want to join
“We know that in recent years, the approach of Papua has been immediately led by the vice-president, a working group has been trained there. Well, these hopes can continue,” said Frega, in an online discussion organized by Indonesia Strategic and Defense Studies (ISDS), Thursday (04/17/2025).
Frega said the Ministry of Defense fully supports government steps through a global approach in Papua.
Because he saw the management of the question of Papua could only be done with a military approach, but it needed synergy with well-being and social approach.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/08/16571691/lenis-kogoya-ajak-gibran-datang-ke-papua-harus-belajar-seperti-pak-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The police request a polygraphic test of Imran Khan in the cases of May 9
- Putin's welcome to Xi Jinping seems to show that China is on the side of Russia | World News
- Conversation of Vermont: The general prosecutor of the charity Clark continues Donald Trump and warns that there are consequences to challenge the courts
- The American trade agreement could help the British economy, but will not transform it
- Tennis adds Kurtstikashvili for the 2025-26 season
- Dozens of pakistan and India strike were killed in Kashmir region
- Jokowi defamation case, Polda Metro Jaya examined 3 witnesses
- 'In the US' he puts in the US ': Ken filmmakers about the value of public Burns Broads
- The President announces the first post-Tariff trade agreement; House adopts the “Gulf of America” bill
- Nick Saban, Football College Tsar? Meeting with President Trump Hints on former coaches larger goals
- To start the Vatican to pick up the new Pope BBC News
- Size earthquake 5.6 border strikes Peru Ecadador, GFZ says | The Great 790 KFGO