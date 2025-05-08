Must study like Mr. Jokowi

Jakarta, kompas.com – Special staff of the Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) for the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) Lenis Kogoya invite the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka To visit Papua.

This was transmitted by Lenis after being questioned by the media crew on the need for Gibran to visit Papua, like the previous vice president, Ma'ruf Amin.

Lenis said he would transmit the invitation to Gibran in the near future.

“If later, in the near future, I must first visit the vice-president. If possible, the vice-president must learn like Mr. Jokowi. Learn Mr. Jokowi,” said Lenis, when he is met in the building Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan) RI, Jakarta, Thursday (8/5/2025).

Also read: Open the GOLKAR organization door for Jokowi and Gibran

According to Lenis, Gibran must be accompanied by him during the visit of Papua.

He also confirmed that Gibran had never come to Papua since he was appointed vice-president in October of last year.

“It does not seem yet (in Papua). I want to invite later,” said the former staff of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

At the time of the meeting, Lenis claimed to invite Gibran to have an office in Papua as had been done by Ma'ruf Amin before.

However, the decision concerning the offices in Papua will be submitted after Lenis met Gibran.

Read also: GOLKAR calls the proposed Makzrakan Gibran has no constitutional basis

“I first have an audience (with Gibran). If he is, if you hear (the news), he can meet,” he said.

Lenis also said that Gibran was still young and strong to be invited to walk away from the Papuan region.

That, said Lenis, was also led by Gibran's father, Jokowi, when he was president.

“(Gibran) must go down. Must go to the field. Like Jokowi, he entered the house. Always with me to mount the mountain, everywhere. If Gibran is still young,” said Lenis.

Particularly reported, the Indonesian Defense Ministry (Kemenhan) hopes that the working group (working group) linked to the development in Papua led by the vice-president will continue.

The head of the Defense Ministry of Defense Information Office said that this working group was important to be prosecuted because the problem in Papua was so complex, not just a matter of security.

Read also: Mkgr always opens the door if Jokowi and Gibran want to join

“We know that in recent years, the approach of Papua has been immediately led by the vice-president, a working group has been trained there. Well, these hopes can continue,” said Frega, in an online discussion organized by Indonesia Strategic and Defense Studies (ISDS), Thursday (04/17/2025).

Frega said the Ministry of Defense fully supports government steps through a global approach in Papua.

Because he saw the management of the question of Papua could only be done with a military approach, but it needed synergy with well-being and social approach.



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

