The United States and the United Kingdom should announce a trade agreement which, according to Trump

The United States and Great Britain should announce a trade agreement on Thursday which will reduce the burden of the radical prices of President Donald Trump, offering a political victory for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Trump can also use to validate his turbulent approach to the international economy.

Trump posted on his Truth social platform that the agreement will be “complete and complete”. No details have been immediately available, and it is more likely that the agreement is limited to relieving prices in certain sectors such as car manufacturing.

The American president should take the floor of the oval office Thursday morning, and Starmer will make his own announcement at the same time.

This is the first bilateral trade agreement since Trump began his stuttering efforts to reclaim the global economy by considerably increasing import taxes in order to increase national manufacturing. The republican president announced for the first time scanning prices on April 2, then retired a week later and announced that his administration would seek individual agreements with various countries in the coming months.

File – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the left, and American president Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at the White House Thursday, February 27, 2025 in Washington. Carl Court / Pool Photo via AP, file

No new offer has been concluded with the largest American business partners, including Canada, Mexico and China. Trump left the highest rates in place on China, causing confrontation between the two biggest economies in the world. Washington and Beijing send officials to Switzerland this weekend for a first series of commercial negotiations.

Trump promised on Thursday that there are “many other offers, who are at serious negotiation stages, to follow!”

Starmer, speaking at a defense conference in London, said that “discussions with the United States have been underway, and you will hear more about it later in the day”.

The United States and the United Kingdom have aimed to conclude a bilateral trade agreement since the British people voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, allowing the country to negotiate independently of the rest of the continent. The Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, praised a future agreement with the United States as an incentive to Brexit.

Negotiations began in 2020 during Trump's first term. But the talks have made little progress under President Joe Biden, Democrat and critic of Brexit. Negotiations have resumed after Trump came into office in January and has intensified in recent weeks.

A major objective of the British negotiators was to reduce or raise the import tax on British cars and steel, which Trump set at 25%. The United States is the largest destination for British cars, representing more than a quarter of British automobile exports in 2024, according to The Office for National Statistics.

Great Britain has also requested pricing exemptions for pharmaceutical products, while the United States wants better access to the British market for agricultural products. Starmer’s government said that it will not reduce British food standards to allow American chicken to Chlorine or hormone treated beef.

The British government will see an agreement as a justification for Starmer's emolligious approach to Trump, who avoided confrontation or direct criticism. Unlike the European Union, Great Britain has not announced reprisal prices on American goods in response to Trump's import taxes.

A trade agreement with the United Kingdom would be symbolically important and relief for British exporters. But an agreement would not do much to respond to Trump's main concerns concerning persistent trade deficits that pushed him to impose import taxes on the countries of the world.

The United States has led a trade surplus of $ 11.9 billion in goods with the United Kingdom last year, the census office said. The $ 68 billion in goods that the United States imported from the United Kingdom last year represented only 2% of all goods imported into the country.

The United States is much larger for the British economy. It was Great Britain's largest trading partner last year, according to government statistics, although most of British exports to the United States is services rather than goods.

Trump previously said that his lever effect in talks would be American consumers, but it seemed to suggest that the United Kingdom would also start buying more American manufacturing.

“I think the United Kingdom, like all the other countries, they want … shopping in the United States of America,” he said.

A trade agreement with the United States is one of the many that the Starmer government is looking to conclude. Tuesday, Great Britain and India announced a trade agreement after three years of negotiations. The United Kingdom also tries to raise some of the obstacles to trade with the EU imposed when Great Britain left the block in 2020.

___

Jill Lawless reported in London. Zeke Miller contributed to this report.