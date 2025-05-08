Conversation of Vermont: The general prosecutor of the charity Clark continues Donald Trump and warns that there are consequences to challenge the courts





The prosecutor general of the charity Clark discusses the work of the working group on Internet crimes of Vermont against children in Waterbury on Tuesday December 5, 2023. Photo by Glenn Russell / VTDIGGER

Vermont's conversation with David Goodmanis, a VTDIGGER podcast which presents in -depth interviews on local and national issues. Listen below and subscribe for free ONApple podcasts, Spotifyor wherever you get podcasts.

Vermont's prosecutor general, Clark, recently brought his fourth trial in two weeks against the Trump administration, the latter to prevent the secretary of health and social services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., from dismantling the health agency.

This is the 13th trial that Clark filed against the Trump administration during its first 100 days (see Vtdiggers Online Tracker of Clarks Actions). These are prosecution in several states brought in conjunction with other Democratic general prosecutors.

Clark prosecution includes the challenge of avoiding it from the departments of education and health and social services, the dismantling of Americans, the anti-dei rules, the prices, the uncontrolled power of Elon Musks and the anti-LGBTQ + rules in the army, to name just a few.

Clark, who was re -elected in November to his second warrant as a prosecutor general, accuses President Donald Trump of having violated the American Constitution that he was sworn to defend.

Whenever Donald Trump violates the Constitution or the Federal Law and the Vermont is standard, we continue, she said.

Trump was on a sequence of remarkable defeats. At the national level, more than 200 proceedings have been brought against the administration so far, and the judges have a fully or partially blocked implementation of most Trumps actions. During Trump's first term, Vermont participated in 62 prosecutions and won a favorable result in 60 of these cases.

What is the point of taking measures that are canceled by the courts?

Learn more

Clark indicates that Trumps records as a businessman, in which he has declared bankruptcy six times.

I think some people would feel embarrassed if they had a business model that was going to have a lot of failures, she said. And he doesn't do it. It is not oriented in this way. He does not necessarily consider a failure as a loss. I think he considers them as tools to understand what his power is and to stretch his power by intimidation.

He uses these extreme cases to test the limits of his power and also to gain power, she added.

Clark said that she was particularly concerned about Trumps against the poor, such as reducing the low -income and Head Start energy aid program, the early education program for low -income people, who benefit thousands of vermols.

It is not for the administration, the executive power, to decide how to spend taxpayer money, said Clark. She insisted that Congress has created these programs, and they financed these programs, and Donald Trump must deliver money to the programs.

What if Trump ignores the courts, as he seems to be selectively? Clark has a warning for Trumps lawyers who challenge judicial orders.

There are consequences: it is a radiation. It is in contempt, she said. At one point, lawyers who disobey will be punished.

Many Trump lawyers have been struck off in recent years.

The Attorney General said that his greatest concerns were Apathy and Erosion of the Media, which are interconnected problems. There is apathy because people do not understand what is happening with an undeveloped source.

Many people get their news, not journalists, but artists, she said.

Clark advises Vermonters to “hang on to it.”

Our country is strong (and) has been literally designed to protect themselves from someone who wanted to be king, she said.

The Attorney General said that people should “do our part as citizens: to vote, participate in democracy, protest, speak. This is my message to Vermonters.

