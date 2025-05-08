Putin's welcome to Xi Jinping seems to show that China is on the side of Russia | World News





The welcoming remarks of Vladimir Putin to Xi Jinping seem to have been a carefully designed beard intended for Ukraine and its allies, to make the Chinese president in Moscow even more. “With our Chinese friends, we … thwart the modern manifestations of neonazism and militarism,” The head of the Kremlin said. It was a barely veiled reference to Russia make war on Ukrainethat Moscow characterizes as an existential struggle against modern Nazis. Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





0:51

Putin welcomes the “dear friend” XI at the Kremlin

China insists that he is neutral in war, but Kyiv disputes this. Last month, Volodymyr Zelenskyy Accused Beijing of directly providing weapons and gunpowder to Russia. XI did not mention Ukraine, but he said that China and Russia should be “real steel friends” and work together to counter “unilateralism and intimidation”. Kyiv is already furious that XI is in Moscow in the first place, where Chinese troops will participate in the military parade on Friday in the Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany. Find out more:

Russia and China strikes the agreement for billions while Putin welcomes XI

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of ceasefire violation

Follow the world Listen to the world with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim every Wednesday Press According to Kyiv, it is a demonstration of support for the current conflict of Russia at a time when the West tries to isolate Moscow. Vladimir Putin's comments on Chinese support seem designed to guide Ukraine more and to show that China – militarily or not – is on the side of Russia.

