Trump News at a glance: Vance says that Russia is not realistic on Ukraine, Trump says he may be right | Trump administration





Speaking at a security conference on Wednesday, US vice-president JD Vance said unsuccessful efforts to end the war in Ukraine: at the moment, the Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict. We think they ask too much.

Asked about comments later Wednesday, Donald Trump said: it's possible.

In addition, Trump appointed the influencer of well-being, Dr. Casey Means for Surgeon General, after having removed his initial choice for influential health, Janette Nesheiwat, former medical contributor of Fox News. The means are linked to the Trumps skeptical secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, although she mainly avoided her opinions on vaccination.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

Vance: Russia asking too much in ceasefire discussions with Ukraine

JD Vance said Russia asked too much in its negotiations with Ukraine in the latest sign of Washington growing frustration with cease-fire talks to end the war between the two countries.

During his remarks, Vance reiterated the threat that the White House would move away if [Trump] Think he does not progress.

Fed keeps interest rates pending in the middle of the erratic commercial strategy

The federal reserve has kept pending interest rates and called growing dangers in the US economy in the middle that Donald prevails over the erratic deployment of an aggressive commercial strategy. Jerome Powell, president of American central banks, warned that the prices of the presidents are likely to lower prices, weaken growth and increase unemployment if they are maintained.

The United States plan to expel migrants to reports in Libya

The Trump administration plans to expel a group of migrants to Libya, according to reports, despite the previous conviction of the state of potentially fatal prison conditions in the country. The Libyas provisional government has denied reports.

Court's orders were detained

A federal court of appeal granted an order of judges to bring a student from the Turkish university of tuffs of an immigration detention center in Louisiana in New England for hearings to determine whether his rights have been raped.

Denmark to invoke an American envoy on the Greenland espionage report

Denmark said it would summon the American ambassador to Copenhagen to respond to information that US intelligence agencies have been ordered to increase espionage in Greenland.

Influencer pick for the general surgeon

Donald Trump hit Dr. Casey means an influencer of well-being with close ties with Robert F Kennedy Jr, the American secretary as a candidate for the general surgeon. Means has no experience of the government and has abandoned its surgery residence program to find a health technology company, and makes money to promote food supplements, creams and teas.

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 6, 2025.

