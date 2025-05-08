Polda Metro Jaya did not program the Jokowi examination





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Three witnesses were examined by investigators from the Directorate of the Criminal Investigation (DTRESKRIMME) of the Jakarta police concerning the charges of false diploma of former president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi.

Jakarta's general criminal criminal investigation, Wira Satya Triputra, said the exam was carried out to explore the knowledge of the witnesses concerning the case reported by Jokowi.

“In any case, the information was taken first. What was searched was throughout their knowledge,” Wira said when he was met at the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Thursday, May 9, 2025.

Wira said her party had not yet planned a more in -depth examination for Jokowi for this report. He said the investigator would always explore the report by first examining other witnesses. “Later, we will check everything,” he said.

The three people who were examined by investigators from the metropolitan police of Jakarta for the accusation report of false Jokowi diplomas were members of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA).

TPUA spokesperson Rahmat Himran said there should be four TPUA members who have been called by investigators today, Rizal Fadillah, Damai Harbis, Kurnia and Rustam Effendi. However, the vice-president of Tpua Rizal Fadillah could not attend due to an accident.

“Mr. Rizal Fadillah after giving information at the headquarters of the national police in two days, he returned to Bandung yesterday to be struck by a motorcycle, so an accident,” said Rahmat when he was met at the metropolitan police in Jakarta.

According to Rahmat, the inspection process started at 09.00 WIB and was still in progress when it was met tonight. He said the three witnesses present had prepared the evidence they had linked to the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi. “Other witnesses have also brought their respective evidence,” he said.

Previously, Jokowi reported five people accused of false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The five people are hospitals, hospitals, ES, T and K. Jokowi, Yakup Hasibuan, said that he had reported the five people for alleged slander and defamation using electronic media, so that one of them had been made to use the information law and the electronic transactions law.

Currently, investigators from the metropolitan police of Jakarta are still investigating the report on the accusation of false diplomas reported by Jokowi. The head of the public relations division of the Metropolitan Police Commissioner of Jakarta, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, said the police still investigated the report.

“Always in -depth at the investigation stadium, he is still underway,” said Ade Ary when he was met at the Jaya Metro Regional Police Office, South Jakarta on Friday May 2, 2025.

Ade Ary said Jokowi's report had been dealt with by the state-of-the-art security management. Investigators asked Jokowi 35 questions during his first examination of the Jaya metro police criminal investigations on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

After the exam, Jokowi declared his presence to the metropolitan police of Jakarta as a form of seriousness in the response to accusations of false diplomas which had been circulating for a long time. “This is actually a light problem, but it must be brought into the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” said Jokowi on Wednesday afternoon.

Jokowi said the report was only carried out because he was still president. “In the past, I thought it was over. But because it was still extended, it was better to be taken to the legal channel,” he said. Izzuddin hammam contribute to this article

