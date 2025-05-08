Cashmere attacks deepen India-Pakistan Division DW 08/05/2025





What happened to cashmere?

India and Pakistan are involved in cashmere conflicts, a territory disputed between the two countries. The parts of the cashmere are controlled by India, Pakistan and China. India has carried out air strikes, which indicate militant groups targeted in the region in recent days, Pakistan describing them as an “act of war” and promising to retaliate. The two parties have since launched attacks against each other.

The current flashpoint started in April when 26 tourists from the cashmere administered by India were killed. But the region has been challenged for centuries, which has finally led to the administration with three current uncomfortable.

How could India-Pakistan's military clashes be

How did it affect cricket?

Relations between countries mean that teams, whether men or women, are not faced with the outside of world events organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). These are generally short World Cups (Twenty20 or 50 on cricket). The last time the male teams met in a test match, the longer and legendary version of the game, took place in 2007. The female and male team recently met in short -term world tournaments on neutral field, men in February and women of last year.

But the current conflict had an impact on certain players, at least in terms of social media. Recently, India blocked the accounts of current stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and retired players Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram in India while the Instagram of the ex-minister and the cricket captain of Pakistan Imran Khan was also blocked.

Why India, Pakistani cricket matches are more than sport

This could also collect cricket relations even more. India male coach Gautam Gambir, former player of India and former deputy for the power party of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, said that there should be “there should be nothing between India and Pakistan” until the situation is resolved.

Does that mean something for IPL?

The closure of Pakistan's airspace also affects the states of northern India, including the city of Dharamshala, one of the places used in the IPL (Indian Premier League) the largest and lucrative League Twenty20 in the world and a source of fanaticism in India.

The confrontation of May 8 between the kings of the Punjab and the Capitals of Delhi of the city should go ahead as usual, despite certain travel concerns. But, as usual, there will be no Pakistani players in both teams. The attacks in Mumbai in 2008 ended this, after a handful played in the first editions of the tournament.

The IPL has become on the most lucrative sports leagues in the world, with many foreign players present image: Mahesh Kumar A./ap/picture Alliance

The situation is similar in the less established Pakistan Super League (PSL). In fact, Indian male players are prohibited from playing in foreign cricket leagues by the Cricket Control Council in India (BCCI). The PSL season is close to its conclusion, but foreign stars around the world would be weighing if you should leave the region. The PSL organizers denied it.

When are India and Pakistan to play?

The meetings are rare, with the next game of the male game likely to be at the Twenty20 World Cup cohosé by the Champions of India and Sri Lanka in 2026. The ICC has already judged that the matches between the two parties should take place in neutral places until 2027.

But Gambir's declaration will first be tested during the 50 -year female World Cup in September, which will also be organized by India. Pakistan qualified for the tournament and the round system in the group phase means that countries will have to face, although on neutral land. What happens to this match can provide a first indication where cricket relations between the pair could be directed in the months and years to come.

