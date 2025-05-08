



Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8 committed to deepening their strategic partnership, XI declaring that their nations should be real friends of steel who have crossed a hundred trials by fire. The declaration came while Xi arrived in Moscow for a four -day visit, coinciding with the celebrations of the victory day of Russia. Putin warmly welcomes Xi, calling him a dear friend and expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to communicate directly. Putin confirmed that he was planning to visit China with pleasure. Anti-Western messaging During their Kremlin talks, the two leaders stressed the importance of countering Western domination. XI said that China and Russia should protect international equity and justice and work to eliminate external interference. Putin highlighted their alignment, describing the relationship as a full -fledged partnership and strategic interests. He added: With our Chinese friends, we firmly take care of historical truth and contravene the modern manifestations of neonazism and militarism. Victory day symbolism The time of XIS's visit is important, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany. Victory over fascism, reached at the cost of enormous sacrifices, has a lasting meaning, Putin told Xi. The Chinese chief will attend the victory day parade on Friday, May 9, where Chinese troops will walk alongside Russian soldiers in the Red Square. Military and diplomatic demonstration of force The armies of 13 countries should participate in the parade, although the North Korean troops are not present, despite the recent military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. The presence of XIS, however, underlines in Beijing an increasing role as a lessor of primary Russian diplomatic and economic baskets following Western sanctions against the Ukrainian war. China will resolutely defend its own interests as well as those of Russia and other developing countries, said Xi, highlighting the continuous support of its countries in Moscow. Energy and commercial talks Beyond symbolism, leaders discuss tangible problems, including trade and energy. Poutine’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said the talks would cover oil and gas supplies from Russia to China and cooperation within the BRICS Bloc, which recently expanded its members. Notable guests and EU challenge XI is part of more than two dozen foreign leaders who attend the festivities. Populist Prime Minister of Slovakies Robert Fico and Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic, both defying EU pressure, also arrived in Moscow. No one can order me where to go or not go, said Fico before his visit. The other dignitaries include the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, Vietnam and Burkina Faso. Putin met Cuban and Venezuelan leaders on Wednesday, signing a new strategic partnership agreement with Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro. Also read | Video: The man walks casually in the sorrows of Ivanka Trump is dismantled by the bodyguard Ukrainian conflict in progress Despite the festive atmosphere, the Ukraine war is looming. Putin announced a 72-hour ceasefire from Thursday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a 30-day truce. However, the tensions remain high, the two parties launching air strikes on the capitals of each other this week. Prevails over the position The event also highlighted the movement of American-Russian dynamics. President Donald Trump, who reported a desire to soften Washingtons's position on Russia, does not participate but has not excluded a future visit to Moscow. The Trump administration indicated the opening to recognition of Russian Crimea control and the conflict freeze according to current battle lines. Also read | Donald Trump says that the United States and the United Kingdom will announce a “complete and complete” trade agreement

