Turkey moves towards the silence of Erdogan imprisoned its rival by blocking the account on X





Access to the account of the social media of the mayor of opposition imprisoned in Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was blocked by the authorities in Türkiye. Imamoglu, which is the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, can no longer send messages to Turkey to its 9.7 million followers on X. Its account is still accessible abroad. His flow on social networks was his main tool to communicate with his supporters and stand in the eyes of the public. He had published daily by sending prison messages via his lawyers. “It is as if the authorities wanted to make it disappear,” said a commentator.

Imamoglu's Republican People's Party (CHP) – The main opposition party in Turkey – told the BBC that the blocking of its account was a continuation of “the coup attempt on March 19”, when it was arrested. “Now they will not even allow him to speak to the public,” said CHP secretary general, Sayek Boke. “This clearly shows the fear of those who will have the power they will lose power. This is an attempted coup against the next ballot.” Opinion polls suggest that Ekrem Imamoglu, who was elected mayor of the largest city in Turkey three times, would win a presidential election if he was able to stand up. The next presidential election should not be held before 2028. A message on his account said Thursday that he had been blocked due to a legal request, although he is still available in Türkiye with the use of a virtual private network (VPN).

A lawyer representative X declared that he had made a legal challenge to the ban, at the request of the social media platform. Istanbul prosecutors are investigating a position on the account of Imamoglu, on the basis that it can constitute an incentive to commit a crime, according to the president's communications office. In this position last month, the mayor condemned his arrest and a broader repression against the opposition and called on the nation to complain and “raise your voice”.

Some X users have replaced their profile images with images from the mayor, including Yusuf CAN, analyst on the Middle East program of the Wilson Center in Washington. “Elon Musk blocked the account of the mayor of Otages and presidential candidate, at the request of Erdogan silenced the most important opposition voice in the country. We are all Imamoglu,” he said. The mayor has been behind bars since March for accusations of corruption, which he denied. He is detained in Marmara's high security prison in Silivri, on the outskirts of the city he was elected to run. He has a lot of company – A hundred people have been arrested with him – including city officials and members of his party. Dozens of others have been arrested since, including his lawyers and lawyers acting for these lawyers. Human rights groups say that arrests are part of an accelerated attack on civil society in Türkiye. The supporters of Imamoglu say that the charges held against him are politically motivated and that the courts of Turkey have been armed. The government said the judiciary was independent. In his latest article on Wednesday, Imamoglu called on supporters to join a protest rally in Istanbul that evening. It was one of the biggest in recent weeks, tens of thousands of people showing up. His arrest in March triggered the biggest anti -government demonstrations in Türkiye in more than a decade. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but about 2,000 people were arrested in a few days, including many students. Demonstrations continue in Istanbul and across the country, but the figures were smaller.

