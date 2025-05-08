



In the wake of the evolution of the situation following the Sindoor operation, which targeted the terrorist training camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided on a high -level meeting on Thursday to examine the national preparation. After receiving a briefing early in the morning on the situation of the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments to examine national preparation and ensure inter-ministeral coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security. The Prime Minister described the current period of sensitive and called for continuous vigilance, institutional synergy and clear communication while the nation sails in a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the commitment of governments to national security, operational preparation and citizens' security. A series of questions was discussed at the meeting, including the strengthening of civil defense mechanisms, the fight against disinformation and false news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure. The meeting took place even though the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, informed that a multi -party rally that the Sindoor operation is not yet completed. During the competition, Prime Minister Modi underlined the need for transparent coordination between ministries and agencies to maintain operational continuity and institutional resilience. The PM examined planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation. The secretaries were invited to undertake a complete examination of their respective operations of the ministry and to guarantee the functioning of essential systems, by particularly emphasizing preparation, emergency interventions and internal communication protocols. The secretaries detailed their planning with a whole government approach in the current situation. All the ministries have identified their garables in relation to the conflict and strengthen the processes. The ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situations, a statement from the government said. The ministries were also invited to maintain close coordination with state authorities and soil level institutions. The meeting was followed by the secretary of the cabinet, senior officials of the office of the Prime Ministers and the secretaries of key ministries, including defense, domestic affairs, external affairs, information and broadcasting, power, health and telecommunications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/sensitive-period-says-pm-modi-chairs-meet-on-national-preparedness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos