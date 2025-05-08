Chamber's votes to codify the executive order of the Gulf of America by Trump





Washington, the house led by Les Républicains, adopted a bill on Thursday which aims to codify President Donald Trumps who renamed the Gulf of Mexico in the Gulf of America.

Although all the Democrats and a republican representative Don Bacon du Nebraska have opposed the bill, the Republicans narrowly adopted the measure, 211-206, sending it to the Senate for a vote.

The representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia presented the GOP bill after Trump signed a decree in January which ordered the interior secretary Doug Burgum to take all appropriate measures to rename the Gulf and update a database of official names for geographic characteristics in the 50 states.

Thursday, during the debate on the ground of the House before the vote, Greene promoted her bill and accused the Democrats of “fighting to keep the Gulf of America named the Gulf of Mexico because the cartels are their business partners”.

“They are fighting so much for cartels,” added the deputy for Georgia.

Democrats, on the other hand, accused the Republicans of having ignored more important questions while taking the time to assess this bill.

“What are the members of the Congress as part of this temporary republican majority debate on the ground today?” The chief of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries room, DN.Y., asked during the debate before the vote. “It would be legislation on the economy? Something on health care, something about social security? Maybe something about public security, maybe national security is important?

No, “Jeffries continued”, what the Republicans decided to spend this whole legislative day to do is debate a bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Although Trump does not need the approval of the congress to ensure that the name change is reflected through the federal government, the bill would prevent a future president from easily reverse the passage through executive action.

As the previous administration said clearly, the decrees can be canceled and crushed, and that is why we must move it throughout the legislative process and we are, the president of the Mike Johnson chamber, R-La., Were going to adopt Marjorie Taylor Greenes Bill to constantly rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Bacon said on Tuesday that he planned to vote “no”, calling for “juvenile” legislative effort.

Were the United States of America. Were not Kaiser Wilhelms Germany or Napoleons France. I was just better than that. It just looks like a second thing to do, “Bacon told CNN.

In addition to codifying the change of name, the law of the Gulf of America would direct the president of the American council on geographic names to ensure that any reference in a law, a card, regulation, a document, a document or another registration of the United States in the Gulf of Mexico is considered a reference to the Gulf of America.

If it becomes law, federal agency leaders would have 180 days to ensure that specific files are also updated to reflect the change of name.

The future of measurement in the Senate is uncertain. The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, Rs.d., was a committee this week when asked if the Senate would take the bill.

“Does it take the congress to do this? I suppose – I don't know. I didn't, I didn't think so far ahead and I had a lot of other things that we have directly in front of us, said Thune.

It is also unlikely that the measure will obtain enough democratic support in the Senate to overcome procedural obstacles, even if Thune takes him to a vote.

Some of Trump's other efforts to rename monuments have also attracted republican opposition. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fiercely criticized Trumps' decision to return Mount Denali's name to her country of origin at Mount McKinley in the same executive order as renamed him from the Gulf of America.

Murkowski presented legislation in February which would officially force the mountain to be recognized “by its real name”, Denali.

The Democrats have ripily criticized the Greene bill, with the president of the Caucus Democrat of the Chamber, the president of California of California, supervising the vote as a waste of time and resources.

“The House Republicans are expected to use this time, this free week, which they have, to vote on policies that are important for everyday Americans,” Aguilar said at a press conference on Tuesday. “But instead, spoke of Marjorie Taylor Greenes Bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico a slap in front of the Americans who work hard who want their leaders to reduce the cost of living.”

Trump praised his efforts to rename the Gulf during a Michigan rally commemorating the first 100 days of his second mandate, telling the supporters that he had become “very unpopular in Mexico” due to the name change.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly rejected Trump's order, insisting that her government will continue to refer to the Gulf by historical name.

The refusal of Associated Press to refer to the Gulf only as the Gulf of America made it a superior target of the White House, which, for months, denied it access to certain events and prohibited its journalists from traveling with Trump, which aroused a legal challenge.

A federal judge ordered the White House in April to stop putting the touch of the AP, to qualify it as “contrary to the first amendment” and to direct the administration to “put the AD on equal land as outlets located in a similar way, despite the use by the AP of disadvantaged terminology”.

Trump said on Wednesday that another name change could be on the horizon.

He said he was considering a plan to start calling the Persian Gulf The Persian Gulf and that he would make the decision before a trip next week to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“They are going to ask me questions about it when I am here when I get there, and I will have to make a decision,” Trump told journalists in the oval office. “I guess that a lotofpeople gets ideas.”

Jamal Abdi, president of the Iranian National American Council, said that if Trump should officially rename the Persian Gulf, he would erase “the identity of an entire region”.

The Persian Gulf is not only a name on a map, it is a reflection of a shared and old story that cannot and should not be erased to appease close political interests or cause tensions, “Abdi said in a statement.

