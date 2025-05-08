President Xi Jinping takes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America

On the morning of May 8, local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin had interviews with President Xi Jinping in Kremlin in Moscow. The two presidents had an in-depth exchange of points of view on Chinese-Russia relations and the main international and regional problems. They agreed to firmly deepen strategic coordination, to promote regular, solid and high quality growth in Chinese-Russia relations, to jointly maintain the correct historical perspective on the Second World War, to safeguard the authority and the position of the United Nations (UN) and defend international equity and justice.

In May, Moscow has a clear sky and a large horizon. The commander of Kremlins praised President XI while his limousine arrived at the Kremlin.

President Putin organized a large reception ceremony for President XI in the Georgievsky room. In the midst of the solemn welcoming music, President XI and President Putin quickly walked from the opposite ends of a red carpet, shuffled to the center of the room and posed for photos. A military group played the national hymns of China and Russia.

The two presidents held talks in small groups and large groups.

President XI has noted that in recent years, thanks to the joint efforts of both parties, China-Russia relations have maintained the momentum of stable, healthy and high quality growth. Long-term capacity and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation have become the decisive characteristic of this relationship. The foundation of mutual political trust has become stronger, the links of the cooperation focused on the results have become more robust, and the exchanges of people and the subnational interactions have prospered. The Chinese-Russia relationship in the new era is characterized by greater confidence, stability and resilience. History and reality have fully demonstrated that the sustained development and deepening of Chinese-Russian relations are a logical effort to maintain longtime friendship between the two peoples, a natural choice to help each other to succeed and to achieve development and revitalization, and a response to the call of our time to maintain international equity and justice and to advance the reform of the global system of governance.

President XI stressed that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the war of the Chinese peoples of the resistance against Japanese aggression, the Soviet unions Great Patriotic War and the anti-Fascist World War. Eighty years ago, the Chinese and Russian peoples made an immense sacrifice and won a great victory. Their central contribution to world peace and human progress is a brilliant chapter of the annals of history. Today, faced with unilateralist countertransactions, intimidation and acts of power policy, China is working with Russia to assume the special responsibilities of the main countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with courage and condemnation, associate the correct historical perspective on the Second World War, safeguard the authority and the position of the UN, to firmly defend the victorée And jointly promote an equal and ordered multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

The two presidents were informed by their civil servants on cooperation in various fields.

President XI noted that China and Russia should remain in the overall direction of cooperation, avoid external interference and provide a more solid foundation and a more robust impulse for cooperation. The two parties should take advantage of their complementary industrial endowments and systems to extend mutually beneficial cooperation in fields such as trade, energy, agriculture, aviation and aerospace and artificial intelligence. They should build a high -level framework for synergy connectivity, belt and road and Eurasian economic union cooperation. The potential of the years of China-Russia culture should be fully unleashed, with greater cooperation in education, cinema, tourism, sports and cheering exchanges to promote the closer obligations of people to people. China and Russia should engage in more close coordination and cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS to maintain solidarity from the world world, maintaining real multilateralism and the spearhead of global governance in the right direction.

President XI stressed that Chines was transformed into a modern socialist country and striving to rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. China has determination and confidence to overcome all risks and challenges. Regardless of changes in the external environment, China will focus firmly on managing its own business. China will work with Russia to assume the special responsibilities entrusted by Times, respect the global multilateral trading system, keep industrial chains and supply the global and well -functioning global channels, and make a greater contribution to the promotion of development and revitalization and revitalization and maintenance of international equity and justice.

President Putin expressed a warm welcome to President XI for his state visit to Russia and his participation in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of Soviet Unions Great Patriotic War. This visit is of great importance because it will not only inject strong momentum in the development of relations of Russia-China, but will also help to protect the victorious result of the Second World War.

President Putin said the Russia-China relationship is built on equality and mutual respect. It is neither directed against any third party nor influenced by any transitional question. This is the strategic choice of Russia to advance relationships and extend mutually beneficial cooperation with China. Russia firmly adheres to the One-China principle and constantly supports China's position on Taiwan's question. Russia will work with China to maintain high -level exchanges, will strengthen cooperation focused on trade, investment, energy, agriculture, science and technology, deepen people with cooperation in education, culture, youth and tourism, and further expand the dimensions of cooperation in the east. The imposing high prices defies common sense and has no legal basis; He will only turn a counter-fire. The two parties should improve coordination and cooperation in multilateral executives such as the United Nations, the SCOs and the BRICS, support progress towards a multipolar world, jointly oppose unilateralism, resist the abuse of sanctions and confrontation based on the block and to safeguard the common interests of the international community.

President Putin noted that Russia and China had made a huge sacrifice in the world anti-Fascist war. Under the strong direction of the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese people fought heroically and won a great victory in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression, making a significant contribution to the victory of the Second World War. During these arduous years torn apart by war, Russia and China have supported and forged a deep friendship which threw a solid base for bilateral links. The two parties must maintain the authority of the United Nations and international law, defend the correct account of the history of the Second World War, safeguarding international equity and justice, and jointly creating a better future for countries and the world in general.

After the talks, the two presidents signed the joint declaration between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation to further deepen the complete strategic partnership in the new era of the new era on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War and the United States War.

The two presidents attended the exchange of more than 20 bilateral cooperation documents, covering areas such as global strategic stability, the maintenance of the authority of international law, biosecurity, investment protection, digital economy, quarantine and cinematographic cooperation.

The two presidents ordered the relevant departments of the two countries to follow the consensus reached, to improve communication and coordination, to promote results -based cooperation and to obtain more tangible results.

The two presidents also met the press jointly.

President Putin organized a welcoming banquet for President XI at noon.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi attended events.