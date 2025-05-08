



The scale and intensity of the latest strikes exceed those of 2019, say the experts

Last update: May 08, 2025 | 15:36

The Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, said that Islamabad intended to target only military facilities in India, not on civil infrastructure.

Islamabad's tone suggests a measured response, according to Tanvi Madan, a principal researcher at Brookings Institution.

Largely on the basis of what we have seen in previous times, two rational actors who do not want a wider war. Both have something to lose if there is a wider conflict, she told CNN.

India strikes have extended beyond the cashmere region, hitting the areas deeply inside the Pakistani territory. The operation made comparisons with the 2019 Balakot air strikes, which followed a deadly suicide bombing on Indian forces.

Experts told DW (Deutsche Welle) that the scale and intensity of the latest strikes exceed those of 2019. Pakistan described the war attack and promised reprisals.

The two parties have since exchanged heavy artillery fire, which raises a broader conflict between nuclear arms neighbors.

Lieutenant-general DS Hooda, a former commander of the Indian army, said that Pakistan was likely to retaliate.

But that would have been taken into account in the planning of Indian governments. Climbing management will now be the next challenge. I don’t think that one or the other country wants a full-fledged conflict, he told DW.

India claims civilian victims

The India's Ministry of Defense said that 16 civilians had been killed in a Pakistani fire since Wednesday, including three women and five children.

Targeted Pakistani air defense systems, says India

India confirmed that it was targeting Pakistani air defense systems on Thursday morning. This is the first time that New Delhi publicly recognizes the striking Pakistani military installations in the current conflict.

India said its strikes came after Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military positions in the northern and west regions using drones and missiles.

Pakistan says it has shot down Indian jets and drones

Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs said Chinese manufacturing planes had been used to reduce five Indian hunting planes the day before. India has not responded to these complaints or confirmed losses.

In addition, the Pakistani army said that it had shot 25 Indian strongholds of strolling through its territory and recovered debris from Harop Israeli manufacturing drones.

Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said 12 HAROP drones had been slaughtered between Wednesday evening and Thursday.

China and the UN call for restraint

China, the supplier of high -level weapons of the Pakistans, expressed its concern concerning the military action India and urged the two parties to defuse.

According to Sipri, 81% of imports from Pakistani weapons in the past five years have come from China.

The president of the UN General Assembly, Philémon Yang, also expressed his concern: I call the two parties to exercise a maximum restraint and an immediate de-escalation … The conflict should be resolved by dialogue and diplomatic solutions, he said.

A United Nations team visited a strike site for cashmere administered by Pakistan to assess the damage. India maintains that it only targets terrorist infrastructure, not civil or religious sites.

Disruptions of flights and civil impact

The climbing of the conflict sparked significant disturbances on theft. Pakistan initially closed its airspace after the strikes, reopening later. However, the airlines continued to suspend the safety routes.

Pakistan International Airlines asked passengers to cooperate, citing the sensitivity of the situation.

Indian and international carriers have also pointed out delays and diversions, as many have avoided flying over Pakistan.

Ajay Bisaria, former Indian envoy to Pakistan, said that India shares are designed to establish a deterrence.

Targeting the known terrorist poles, but accompanied by a strong message of defective … The challenge would be to manage the next level of climbing. This is where crisis diplomacy will be important.

A senior Indian defense official told DW that strikes had been calibrated to avoid the war on a large scale.

We believe that these strikes established a deterrence after the Pahalgam terrorist strike. This should send the right signals through the border.

While the two nations weigh their next steps, the world powers continue to watch closely, urging diplomacy to avoid catastrophic escalation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/india/india-pakistan-escalation-what-we-know-so-far-and-what-s-next-1.500120372

