Trump confirms the main British trade agreement before the Oval Office announcement





Senator Kevin Cramer, RN.D., and Senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Decompose pricing negotiations under President Donald Trump on “Kudlow”.

President Donald Trump confirmed a new “complete and complete” trade agreement on Thursday morning with the United Kingdom.

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a complete and complete number which will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” wrote Trump on Truth Social Thursday. “Due to our longtime history and our allegiance, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as the first announcement. Many other offers, which are in negotiation stages, to follow!

“It should be a very important and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom,” added Trump. “The golden age of America is coming!”

Trump wrote on Wednesday that an agreement would be announced at a press conference at the Oval Office, but he did not specify in which nation the agreement was at the time.

“Big press conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 am, the Oval office, concerning an important trade agreement with representatives of a large and very respected country. The first of many !!!” Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump was tearing up on Wednesday the announcement of a new trade agreement which is expected to be between the United States and Great Britain on Thursday, the New York Times. (Reuters / Leah Millis / Reuters)

The New York Times, citing three people familiar with the plans, first reported that Trump had to announce a trade agreement with the United Kingdom

As of April 5, the United States imposed a reciprocal rate of 10% on imports from the global rate of 25% of the Trump administration on cars taken in force on April 3, which has an impact on all imported vehicles, even from traditional American allies, including the 25% tariff on American imports of steel, aluminum and derivative products, took effect on March 12.

Before April 2025, most of the British goods exported to the United States were subject to standard and relatively low prices, mainly 0 to 2.5%, with higher rates only for specific products such as steel, aluminum and certain vehicles. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, imposed prices for American imports according to the rules of the “most favored nation” of the World Trade Organization or the MFN.

The average IMF Applied MFN rate rate was 3.8% in 2023, according to the most recent data available. The United Kingdom has high prices that affect American exports, such as rates up to 25% for certain fish and seafood products, 10% for trucks, 10% for passenger vehicles and up to 6.5% for certain mineral or chemical fertilizers.

The surplus of American products trade with the United Kingdom was $ 11.9 billion in 2024 – an increase of 17.4%, or $ 1.8 billion compared to 2023.

The agreement announced Thursday is the second for Great Britain in a week after winning a free trade pact with India.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing decrees in the oval office. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A British official said on Tuesday that Great Britain and the United States had made good progress in a trade agreement that would likely include lower quotas on steel and cars.

The news of an American trade agreement on the United States is taking place when American and Chinese officials are preparing to organize talks in Switzerland on Saturday, which could mark the first step to resolve a potentially harmful business war between the two best economies in the world.

The job report in April, which was published just after the first 100 days of President Donald Trump, came better than expected with 177,000 new wages. (Scott Olson / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump's trade war has shaken the financial markets and raises a recession, with central bankers and business leaders fighting with an often chaotic policies that collapse through global supply chains and a whole multitude of industries.

The International Monetary Fund last month reduced its growth forecasts for the United States, China and most countries, citing the impact of American prices and warning that the increase in trade tensions would slow growth.

Reuters contributed to this report.

