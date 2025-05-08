Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for a state visit to Russia and attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On the evening of May 7, 2025, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow by a special plane to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian Air Force sent hunting planes to the escort plane Xi Jinping after entering the country's airspace. Xi Jinping was warmly welcomed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and other senior government officials when his special plane arrived at VNUKOVO International Airport in Moscow. The Russian team organized a large reception ceremony at the airport. The military group played the national anthem of China and Russia. Xi Jinping inspected the guard of honor and looked at the step of walking. Xi Jinping made a written statement and, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people, extended sincere greetings and the best wishes to the Russian government and the people. Xi Jinping noted that China and Russia are good neighbors who are still there for each other, real friends sharing Weal and Woe, and good partners who help each other. The two parties managed to find the right way for large neighboring countries to get along and forge the spirit of the strategic coordination of China-Russia in the new era. The independent, mature and resilient relationship of China-Russia brings not only great advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries, but also makes important contributions to the maintenance of global strategic stability and to the promotion of an equal and ordered multipolar world. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the United Nations Foundation. As the main countries of the world and the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Russia will join the hands to defend the results of the Second World War victory, will resolutely oppose hegemonism and power policy, practice real multilateralism and work for a fairer and equitable global governance system. President Xi Jinping said that he was looking forward to having in-depth communication with President Vladimir Putin on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and international and regional questions of common interest and concern, which will inject a strong momentum from the development of the development of the complete coordination society of China-Russia for the new ERA. He is also looking forward to joining the leaders of many countries and the Russian people to cherish the memory of those who have devoted their lives to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and by jointly sending a strong message of safeguarding international equity and justice. Cai Qi, Wang Yi and other members of the entourage arrived on the same plane. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui also praised the airport delegation. When the procession of Xi Jinping led from the airport to the hotel, local residents as well as representatives of Chinese companies and students gathered in the streets to warmly welcome President Xi Jinping by holding red banners which “warmly read President Xi Jinping in Russia for a visit” and showing the national flags of China and Russia.

