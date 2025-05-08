Trump is part of the British trade agreement, but 10% of prices will remain on certain articles





Washington – President Trump announced on Thursday the general terms of a trade agreement with Great Britain, which could reduce the burden of its radical prices and potentially win a political victory to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The president declared in the remarks of the oval office that the two countries “claiming that reciprocity and equity are an essential and vital principle of international trade”.

The agreement is the first deployed in Mr. Trump's second term and intervenes while the president used prices – and the threat of levies – as a leverage to bring other countries to the table to negotiate trade agreements with his administration.

Trump said the details of the agreement were still being finalized and expect him to finish in the coming weeks. But he said it included “billions of dollars” of increased access to the United States to the British market, including for American agricultural products such as beef and ethanol.

Great Britain “will reduce or eliminate” the non-pricing obstacles that said that Trump has declared to discriminate American products and accelerate American imports through British customs, the president announced.

He described the agreement as a “big business for our two countries” and said that he opens access to Great Britain for American products.

“It will be very special for the United Kingdom and Special for the United States,” Trump said.

Make brief remarks by the speaker, Starmer said that the executive will strengthen trade between the United States and the United Kingdom, protected and creates jobs and open access to the market. Starmer called it a “historic day” which is a “real tribute to the story that we have to work so closely together”.

The 10% rate imposed on British imports, which was unveiled by the president last month as part of his announcement of “Liberation Day”, remains in place. But under the plan, the first 100,000 vehicles imported into the United States by British car manufacturers are subject to this rate of 10%, and additional vehicles will face 25% of prices, according to the White House.

Commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said the agreement would increase $ 6 billion in revenue for the United States due to the 10% tariff on imports from the United Kingdom within the framework of the Agreement, Rolls Royce engines will not be subject to prices, and a British airline will buy $ 10 billion in Boeing plans, said trade.

Trump had teased the announcement on Wednesday, writing on social networks that he would reveal an “important trade agreement” with a “large respected country”, which he did not identify at the time. Thursday morning, the president posted on Truth Social that it should be a very large and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom “.

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a complete and complete number that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” he added. “Because of our longtime history and our allegiance, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as the first announcement. Many other offers, which are in negotiation phases, to follow!”

An article on the social networks of Mr. Trump said that the framework would increase $ 5 billion in new export opportunities for American farmers, breeders and producers, and strengthen national security for the United States and the United Kingdom

“This agreement shows that if you respect America and provide serious proposals to the table, America is open to business,” said the post, teasing that there are “many others to come”.

The Starmer office said that the Prime Minister would give an “update” on American trade negotiations later during the day.

“As you know, discussions with the United States have been underway and you will hear more about it later in the day,” said Starmer at a defense conference in London.

Trump imposed a 10% tax on imports from Great Britain, as well as 25% tariffs on cars, steel and aluminum on the premise that this would promote more factory jobs at the national level.

A major objective of the British negotiators was to reduce or raise the American import tax on British cars and steel. The United States is the largest destination for British cars, representing more than a quarter of British automobile exports in 2024, according to The Office for National Statistics.

Great Britain has also requested pricing exemptions for pharmaceutical products, while the United States wants better access to the British market for agricultural products. Starmer’s government said that it will not reduce British food standards to allow American chicken to Chlorine or hormone treated beef.

If an agreement is announced, the British government will see it as a justification for the emolligious approach of Starmer to Mr. Trump, who avoided confrontation or direct criticism. Unlike the European Union, Great Britain has not announced reprisals on American goods in response to Mr. Trump's import taxes.

A trade agreement with the United Kingdom would be symbolically important and relief for British exporters. But an agreement would not do much to respond to the main concerns of Trump concerning the persistent trade deficits which pushed him to impose import taxes on the countries of the world.

The United States has led a trade surplus of $ 11.9 billion in goods with the United Kingdom last year, the census office said. The $ 68 billion in goods that the United States imported from the United Kingdom last year represented only 2% of all goods imported into the country.

The United States is much larger for the British economy. It was Great Britain's largest trading partner last year, according to government statistics, although most of British exports to the United States is services rather than goods.

Trump showed the desire to reach a trade agreement with the United Kingdom since he voted in 2016 to leave the European Union. However, as recently as Tuesday, Trump showed no awareness of the possible terms of the agreement when he asked him questions about his possibility.

“They offer us concessions?” Trump pointed out to journalists. “I hope yes. … They want to conclude an agreement very badly.”

Trump previously said that his lever effect in talks would be American consumers, but he seemed to suggest that the United Kingdom would also begin to buy more American manufacturing.

“I think the United Kingdom, like all the other countries, they want … shopping in the United States of America,” he said.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told Capitol Hill legislators this week that the administration was going forward with “deliberate speed” to conclude agreements with 17 business partners. He said that he provided “agreements in principle” and after they were reached, the administration “will pass them” in the coming months.

Trump said in his oval office remarks that there were “many transactions” in progress. Bessent should go to Switzerland Thursday for a trip that will include a meeting with Chinese officials. The president said he was open to talking with Chinese president Xi Jinping after the meeting.

One of the many Starmer government is looking to reach. Tuesday, Great Britain and India announced a trade after three years of negotiations. The United Kingdom is also trying to raise some of the obstacles to trade with the European Union imposed when Great Britain has left the block in 2020.

