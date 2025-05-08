The installation of art at the old stone house connects the battle of Brooklyn to British colonization in India Brooklyn Paper





Art lovers come together for the opening of things to collapse: Meena Hasan in the old stone house.

Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

The old stone house in Park Slope organized an opening reception on May 2 for its latest contemporary art installation specific to the site, things collapse: Meena Hasan in the old stone house. “The installation establishes a link between the battle of Brooklyn and British colonization in India.

The old stone house played an essential role in the American revolutionary war, and the installation carried out a novel by Chinua Acoubes 1958 on British colonialism in Nigeriadaws inspiration of a trip by British commanders of travel in the American revolution to the defeat of one of the fiercest opponents of British domination, Tipu Sultan, the Tiger of Mysore.

The project is a collaboration between artist Meena Hasan; Dylan Yeats, The Old Stone Houses Scholar in residence and historian; And the enthusiast of Imran Khan history, whose curiosity has triggered the idea.

Art lovers attend the opening of “things are disintegrating: Meena Hasan in the old stone house”. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

When Khan, who grew up in southern India, moved to Brooklyn a decade ago, he wondered if there was a historic link between his birthplace and his new house. His research led him to the British commander Charles Cornwallis, who occupied the old stone house during the Brooklyn battle in 1776.

After going to George Washington in Yorktown in 1781, Cornwallis returned to England and was then appointed Governor General of Bengal in 1786. He defeated Tipu Sultan the Tiger of Mysore and one of the most ferocious adversaries of British colonialism holding two of Tipus Sons as hosts.

Khan recognized the name of Cornwallis from the traffic signs he had seen in India. From left to right: the scientist in residence of Old Stone House Dylan Yeats, artist Meena Hasan and the enthusiast of History Imran Khan, collaborated in the project. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

“What happened after Cornwallis lost America, he went to India and won India for the British,” said Khan. “I just had these random facts that I hoped like a festive line,” hey, do you know? ” »»

Under drinks with Yeats, Khan shared what he had discovered. Yeats told Brooklyn Paper, he was still looking for ways to make Brooklyn's battle relevant to people today. Additional research has revealed to Yeats that British colonization in India was closely linked to the loss of American colonies.

“Many people in India trying to resist British colonization have combined with the French at the same time as the United States was allied with the French,” said Yeats. “There were all these connections. And in fact, the first Americans who argued for independence sometimes quoted that British atrocities in India justified why they no longer wanted to be British. ”

A friend connected Yeats with Hasan, and the trio met several times, studying history books and images.

“Then Mina took all this and created this specific site [installation]”Said Yeats in Brooklyn Paper.” She used materials related to this place and these stories in a very intentional way to create a declaration on this complex story. »»

Tipu Sultan adopted the tiger as its personal emblem, incorporating stripes and patterns of tigers in its banners, seals, thrones and weapons, some of which are now exhibited in London. “Things collapse: Meena Hasan in the old stone house” is now on display. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

The paintings, the sculptures and the ceiling piece of the hauns are struggling with the contradictions of history, memory and images linked to Tipu Sultan, incorporating its emblem and references to his family.

Using Higgins India Ink for his paintings, Hasan has established another connection with the old stone house: Charles Higgins, a Brooklyn resident, invented the American India Ink and played a decisive role in the restoration of the old stone house.

“Things collapse: Meena Hasan in the old stone house” will be expressed until July 6. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

Hasan told Brooklyn Paper that the exhibition was part of a greater work it has developed in the last decade, exploring the history of colonialism in South Asia.

“I regenerate and represent objects, and in particular the textiles of the history of South Asia which are inaccessible to me – through, they are hosted in Western art institutions. Many of these objects exist in spaces far away and inaccessible to me, ”said Hasan. “Doing work is a way to bring things together and internalize and metabolize these complex world colonial stories.”

Kim Maier, executive director of the Old Stone House, said that the American revolution had helped to trigger ups in the world and that the impacts of colonialism are still taking place today.

“It is very exciting to have this opportunity to show the magnificent work of Meena Hasan and to better understand how our diversified Brooklyn community is connected in time significantly,” said Maier.

Things collapse: Meena Hasan in the old stone house is in sight from Friday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment until July 6.

