



Solo. Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo underlined the vital role of the media on Thursday in promoting optimism in times of economic uncertainty and global tension. The message was sent during a visit by the management of B-Universe Media Holdings at the private residence of Jokowi in Solo, in the center of Java. “Given the difficult global climate today, we must continue to promote optimism in our nation,” said Jokowi after the closed -door meeting. “In my opinion, the media play an essential role in maintaining public confidence while we are faced with the future. My special message for UNIVERIVE is to continue to spread optimism. ” Jokowi, a familiar figure in the UNIVISSE group, attended its launch in October 2022 and was frequently invited to the group's flagship event, the daily Summit of Investors, during its presidency. During Thursday's meeting, Jokowi and the delegation of universe B discussed current economic and geopolitical situations, including external challenges resulting from American tariff hikes and regional armed conflicts. The delegation of visits included the executive president Enggartiato Lukita, the CEO of Rio Abdurachman, and the publishers of the Group platforms: the editor -in -chief of Beritasatu TV Zaki Amrullah, the director of BTV Surya Hadi Winata and the editor of the Daily Investor Djaka Susila. Enggartiato, a former Minister of Commerce of the Jokowi cabinet, described the visit as an opportunity to maintain links and seek strategic advice. “It's been a while since we met for the last time. We came not only to reconnect, but also to hear the ideas of Mr. Jokowi,” said Enggartiato. “With 10 years of experience at the top of the country, including by the COVVI-19 crisis, there remains a precious voice of reason.” He noted that the meeting with Jokowi followed a similar visit to former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as part of the media group's efforts to collect the comments of national leaders on how to respond to today's volatile landscape. “We need their usable advice – not only to guide our editorial orientation, in particular in politics – but also to help us navigate in the media and the wider economic environment,” added Enggartiato. Jokowi, he said, stressed the importance of balanced relationships, to avoid excessive pessimism and to underline the solid economic economic and the resilience of Indonesia. “In B-Universe, optimism and national unity remain the fundamental values ​​of our editorial room,” said Enggartiato. Tags: keywords:

