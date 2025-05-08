



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, operates Dr. Casey Meane, an influencer of well-being with close ties with the secretary of health and social services F. Kennedy, Jr., as a candidate for the general surgeon after having removed his initial choice for the influential health post.

Trump said that in an article on social networks on Wednesday, it means that impeccable Maha identification information referring to the slogan make America Healthy Again and that it will work to eradicate chronic diseases and improve the health and well-being of Americans.

His school achievements, as well as his work of life, are absolutely exceptional, said Trump. Dr. Casey means the potential of being one of the best generals of surgeons in the history of the United States.

In doing so, Trump withdrew the former medical contribution from Fox News Nesheiwatfor US Surgeon General, marking at least the second choice linked to Trump's health to be withdrawn from the Senate consideration. Nesheiwat was to appear before the senatorial committee of health, education, labor and pensions Thursday for its confirmation audience.

The means and his brother, the former lobbyist Calley Means, were main advisers of the presidential candidacy Kennedys Longshot 2024 and helped to make the short circuit of the summer of Trumplast. The couple appeared with some of the biggest Trumps supporters, winning the praise of conservative prudence Carlsonand Podcasterjoe Rogan. Calley Means is currently a White House advisor who frequently appears on television to promote restrictions on the advantages of SSNAP, the elimination of drinking water fluoride and other articles from the Maha agenda.

Read more: How Utah dentists prepare patients for the first fluorine ban on the state scale

Casey Means has no experience of the government and abandoned her surgical residence program, saying that she had become disillusioned by traditional medicine. She founded a health technology company, levels, which helps users to follow blood sugar and other measures. She also earns money with food supplements, creams, teas and other products sponsored on her social media accounts.

In interviews and articles, the means and his brother describe a dizzying network of influences to blame for the health problems of nations, including corrupt food conglomerates that hung Americans to unhealthy diets, letting them depend on daily drugs in the pharmaceutical industry to manage obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Few health experts would dispute that the American diet full of procedures contributes to obesity and related problems. But means further, bind changes in food and lifestyle to a raft of conditions, including infertility, alzheimers, depression and erectile dysfunction.

Almost all the chronic health symptoms to which Western medicine approaches is the result of how our cells are besieged by the way we came to live, said in a book of 2024 co-written with his brother.

Food experts say that it is too simplistic to declare that the foods that are transformed are harmful, because the designation covers around 60% of American foods, including products as diverse as granola, peanut butter and crustry.

They are not all created equal, said Gabby Headrick, nutrition researcher at the George Washington University School of Public Health. It is much more complicated than simply pointing your finger on ultra-transformed foods as a driver of chronic diseases in the United States.

The means have mainly avoided KennedysControversial and demystified opinions on vaccines. But on her website, she called for more investigation on their safety and recommends facilitating the pursuit of drug manufacturers in the event of vaccine injuries. Since the late 1980s, federal law has protected these companies from legal responsibility to encourage the development of vaccines without the threat of costly bodily proceedings.

It was formed as a surgeon at the University of Atsanford, but goal has built online follow -up by criticizing thematic establishments and promoting natural foods and lifestyle changes in reverse, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

If it is confirmed as a general surgeon, the means would be responsible for helping the Agenda of the sprawling Maha of PromotekenDys, which calls for the abolition of thousands of additives and chemicals of American foods, by eliminating conflicts of interest in federal agencies and inciting healthier and inchools and other nutrition programs.

Nesheiwat, Trump's first choice, is a medical director for an urgent care company in New York and appeared regularly on Fox News to offer medical expertise and ideas. She is a vocal supporter of Trump and sharing photos together on social networks. Nesheiwat is also the sister-in-law of former national security advisor Waltz, who was appointed Trump ambassador to the United Nations.

But she had recently been criticized by Loomer, an extreme right ally of Trump who helped oust several members of the National Security Council of Presidents. Loomer published on X earlier this week that we cannot have a person named pro-Vaccin against the nepo vaccine which is currently involved in a case of medical professional misconduct and who has not gone to the medical school in the United States as a general surgeon.

Independent independent journalist Anthony Clark reported last month that Nesheiwat had obtained his medical diploma from the American university of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint-Maarten, although she said that she had a diploma of the University of Arkansas School of Medicine.

I can't wait to continue supporting President Trump and working in close collaboration with secretary Kennedy in a superior policy role to make America again healthy! My goal continues to be on the improvement of the health and well-being of all Americans, and this mission has not changed, wrote Nesheiwat on social networks on Wednesday.

The general surgeon, considered as a doctor of the nations, oversees 6,000 members of the United States public health services and can issue advice that warn against public health threats.

In March, the White House fired from the appointment of the former representative of Florida Weldonto GOP led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His skepticism on vaccines had concerns of key republican senators, and he retired after being informed by the White House that he did not have enough support to be confirmed.

The withdrawal was reported for the first time by Bloomberg News.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-nominates-dr-casey-means-wellness-influencer-close-to-rfk-jr-for-surgeon-general The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos