



Russian president Vladimir Putin Received in the Chinese president of Kremlin Xi Jinpingwhich is in Moscow during a state visit from May 7 to 10. On the morning of May 8, an official reception ceremony took place in the St. George room of the Palais du Grand Kremlin. Putin and Xi hugged his hand and listened to the national anthem of the Russian and China Federation. The Chinese delegation brought to the Kremlin a dark wood gramophone and decorated with lacquer miniatures in an oriental style. It represents birds on the branches of a spring tree. During the talks, the Russian head of state thanked Xi Jinping for having come to the country to share the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War. Putin also said that he would be happy to visit China, where commemorations marking the end of the Second World War and a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are planned. “We develop our links for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries […]. Our relationships are equal, mutually beneficial and non -conjectural. The intention to build a good humor, to strengthen friendship and to extend cooperation is a choice of Russia and China according to strategic cooperation “ Vladimir Putin President of Russia For its part, Xi Jinping noted that under the leaders of Putin, Russia and China strengthen political interaction and gain momentum in cultural, humanitarian, exchanges and interregional ties. He added that the deepening of bilateral relations is necessary to maintain international justice and promote the reform of global governance. “History and reality prove in a conclusive way that progressive development and deepening of Chinese-Russia relationships are an imperative for the continuation of secular friendship between the two peoples and a restrictive choice to obtain new successes in the prosperity of our countries” Xi Jinping President of China According to Putin, during talks in a narrow format, the parties described the plans to continue the work in the future. Then the meeting continued in an extended format. The Russian Head of State stressed that record trade figures between countries are not the limit and that work to maintain a positive commercial dynamic continues. He added that states intend to further modernize the transport infrastructure and develop cooperation in the energy sector. “New joint initiatives are on the way. For example, the sparkling road of the Extreme East will be launched in 2027 and will provide Chinese consumers up to 10 billion cubic meters of blue fuel per year”, ” The Russian president said. In addition, Putin announced the conclusion of an agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments between Moscow and Beijing. He stressed that the Russian team intends to create comfortable conditions for Chinese companies to operate in Russia. “At the same time, we welcome the creation of production facilities and the transfer of Chinese industrial skills in our country”. He added. Putin paid particular attention to the subject of joint film production. He noted that it increased and expressed the confidence that Russia and China expect many joint films. During the enlarged meeting, Xi Jinping called to regularly strengthen strategic cooperation between Russia and China and the promotion of equal multipolarity in the world. He stressed that Moscow and Beijing should maintain the multilateral trade system and smooth production and supply chains. The Chinese president arrived in Moscow the day before. Upon his arrival, he declared that his visit to Russia and his participation in the celebrations of the Victory Day would give strong momentum to the complete strategic partnership of the two countries. Photo:

