



I Undoly condemn the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the region occupied by India in Kashmir. This odious act is deeply tragic, and the consequences are likely to relax in a catastrophic conflict between two nations with nuclear arms. In the next day, the Modi government seems to take advantage of this crisis for political ends, engaging in dangerous rhetoric and posture. With the national elections looming and the congress party under the renewed leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we must ask ourselves if this escalation is used to regain political domination. The threat of Modi's administrations is particularly worrying to unilaterally repeal the Indus Water Treaty in 1960. This treaty, negotiated with support from the World Bank, has survived several wars and is fundamental to regional water security. The revocation would have devastating implications for Pakistan, which is based on the rivers flowing from the cashmere administered by the Indians. However, such a decision raises serious logistical and environmental questions: How would India redirect such solid water flows without risking catastrophic floods in its own territory, especially in the vulnerable northeast? If the strategy involves sabotage of military intervention or infrastructure, the result could be a disaster on both sides of the border. The behavior of the India is increasingly reflecting the approach of Russia to Ukraine: aggressive, unilateral and disdainful of international standards. However, the geopolitical landscape in South Asia is significantly different. China, with long -standing claims in northern cashmere and a history of strategic rivalry with India, is a third critical actor. Any Indo-Pak conflict could offer China the possibility of exploiting northern vulnerabilities and asserting greater control along the disputed border regions. A military confrontation with two fronts would be deeply destabilizing for India. Despite the digital military superiority India compared to Pakistan, geography, land and prolonged borders have significant challenges. Historically, Indo-Pak conflicts have often reached a military impasse. In a nuclear context, even a limited war would have catastrophic regional and global repercussions. The dangerous bet of Narendra Modi on Pakistan plays in the hands of the real enemy of India – Khalid Mahmood Getty images Such an escalation threatens to derail the aspirations of the India to become a world economic leader. Armed conflicts would harm trade, investments and diplomatic relations, which could ensure that Indiades economic ambitions by decades allowing China to fill the geopolitical and commercial vacuum. Internally, the risks are also alarming. India is home to more than 200 million Muslims, many of whom are already confronted with systemic discrimination and violence. In an increased climate of war, the potential for generalized disorders, violence of reprisals and more in -depth marginalization of minority communities is important. Sikhs in search of autonomy, dalits, Christians and other marginalized groups which are already subject to persecution can also see the worsening of conditions and lead to internal community violence. Climbing soldiers, political or rhetoricals do not serve anyone. The Modi government must abandon this attack and continue de -escalation, dialogue and reconciliation. Above all, it must end the persecution of minorities and engage in the democratic values ​​which constitute the foundation of a really united, peaceful and prosperous India.

