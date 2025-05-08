For more than a decade, there has been signs that Australia loses diplomatic access and influence in Indonesia.

This is a concern, given the size and influence of Indonesia in Indo-Pacific and due to the strategic advantage of its location along the northern approaches in Australias. Last month, Janes reported That Russia had requested access to the plane at the Manuhua air base in Biak in the province of Papua in Indonesia. And earlier this year, to go around Australia, the Chinese navy transformed by the Strait of Indonesia. At the same time, Indonesia has become more and more entangled with China in terms of economic, foreign and security policy.

While Australia considers the lack of reliability of the American safety umbrella, it must pay more attention to almost his north.

The causes of Canberras declining influence and jakartas are similar to Beijing are complex and attributable to systemic and political factors on both sides. In short, the Indonesian economy and international political influence pink In the years which followed its democratic transition from 1998, reducing the asymmetry of traditional power which had favored Australia in economic and military terms.

The 2014 election of Joko Widodo, who replaced internationalist president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, saw a more transactional foreign policy. This policy underlines Trade, tourism and investment, placing them above the democratic promotion of democratic standards or a strong leadership in the association of Southeast Asia Nations to counter the tactics of division and conquest of the Beijing Sea.

During the two mandates of Jokowis (20142024), cooperation in Chinese investment has become at the heart of the broader national development agenda of Indonesia, in particular the digital economy, infrastructure, energy transition and extractive.

With the growing political influence of the Indonesian Military Security apparatus under President Prabowo Suubianto, the Indonesian interpretation of his doctrine of independent and active foreign policy is now more unpredictable. It is also less concerned with the optics of national democratic regression or alignment with authoritarian states outside.

After its inauguration, Prabowo quickly moved to decrease the decision -making authority of the liberal establishment of the liberal institutionalist foreign policy. He appointed Prisono, a former lieutenant of the army special forces, as Minister of Foreign Affairs And cup Foreign ministries budget over 20%.

In November, Indonesia announced that it join Brics and hold a naval exercise With Russia, Saper Indonesia has declared commitment to international law and weaken the country's moral position.

Earlier this month, Indonesia announced a joint maritime development agreement with China recognizing the complaints overlapping in the Southern China Sea which seemed to legitimize Beijing illegal complaints to certain parts of the exclusive economic area of ​​Indones. It prompted complaints that the country sleeps in a strategic alignment with China.

But beyond indonestic internal policy and Chinese, Australia is also responsible for its access and influence down. The 2021 announcement that Canberra acquires nuclear propulsion submarines under the Aukus agreement created deeply, omnipresent and persistent faintness In Indonesia.

In addition, successive Australian governments have failed to align national defense and foreign policy priorities with an education policy that would feed the next generation of alphabed Australians in Indonesia, as Hamish McDonald pointed out in a recent article.

Instead, the bureaucracy of Australias international policy has preferred generalists, who can be deployed anywhere in Canberra or on publications abroad. But this approach indicates that, unlike ChinaAustralia has not understood that regional influence is based on confidence constructed through sustainable relations, the language and expertise of the deep country.

If Australia wants to avoid more undesirable surprises, it must now use the networks of Australians having access to the domestic military and political circles of Indonesia.

Given the uncertainty around the Australian-American alliance under the administration of President Donald Trumps, the perspective that Indonesia could indirectly facilitate a presence of Chinese or Russian security through its waters and its airspace must be addressed in the strategic calculation of Australia.

Changes in Indonesian domestic policy and the broader strategic environment in the past decade seem to conspire against us, but Australia is also responsible for its current dilemma. Australias' political approach in Indonesia requires new ways to think about how we can better use influence and access through defense, business, education, development and diplomatic networks. A more substantial inclination in the alignment of foreign and strategic policies in Indones could create a strategic nightmare scenario for Australia.