



President Donald Trump blamed air traffic control problems with an impact on American airports on former transport secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Writing on Truth Social Thursday, the president said: “The problems of air traffic caused by the incompetent administration of Biden, as, in this case, a total novice and political hack. I will repair it !!!”

It occurs after the cancellation of hundreds of flights and delayed at Newark Liberty International Airport during last week, partly due to the endowment problems in terms of air traffic control.

Newark has experienced disruption since April 28, when air traffic controllers at the Philadelphia Tracon – which guides planes in and outside the New Jersey airport – has lost contact for more than 30 seconds, according to American transport secretary Sean Duffy.

Since then, hundreds of delays and cancellations have taken place, which local and federal officials have attributed to aging equipment, a shortage of air controllers and the continuous closure of one of the three tracks in Newark.

What to know

Duffy also criticized Buttigieg to exacerbate the problem of air traffic control in the United States

“Celebrate the day of public transport actions. President of the Actions Council. Stopping racist roads. Build cycle paths. Studies of funding on people who are not in accordance with gender. This is the C *** Pete Buttigieg focused on the location of solving problems with Newark and our air traffic control system,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday.

“Buttigieg and Biden did not lift their finger to repair our air traffic control system. They knew this mess, but they were too busy celebrating equity and the Green New Deal. Buttigieg has endangered. We have a plan to repair it.”

Buttigieg did not respond to the remarks, but approached the Newark crisis on Tuesday. “This is obviously a real concern, a major concern,” he said on the MSNBC briefing with Jen Psaki. “When you become a transport secretary, you know that your most important priority is security. I understood this, my predecessors have understood, and my successor says that he understands it.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that it “accelerates” staff and technology upgrades in response to delays and flight cancellations in Newark.

Recent incidents and relatives of American airspace have drawn renewed attention to air security protocols.

Earlier this year, a deadly outdoor collision between a Black Hawk military helicopter and an American Airlines travelers resulted in the death of 67 people at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC

What people say

Duffy wrote on X Wednesday: “Today, I am announcing decisive measures to combat pain passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport. I use my authority to convene a delays reduction meeting. The FAA will bring together airlines to reduce delays, preserve competition and protect American travelers.”

New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy said on Monday: “Decades of underinvestment in the maintenance of critical air traffic control infrastructure, delays in the upgrading of modern 21st century air traffic technology and air traffic control staff resulted in a fragile system nationwide.”

Buttigieg wrote on X on May 4: “Donald Trump is the most unpopular 100 -day marking president in modern American history.”

What happens next

Duffy reiterated the FAA's desire to offer a set of limited incentive to prevent 30% of experienced controllers from retirement and increased the departure wages of the Academy's trainees.

The plan also includes the hiring of at least 2,000 controllers this year thanks to a rationalized job process.

