Russian society experienced unprecedented militarization during the Ukrainian conflict, and the Kremlin closely controlled the memory of the Second World War.

Putin and Xi denounced “hegemonic intimidation”, strengthening their anti-American position. Photo / AFP

Putin said her offensive against Ukraine aims to dis-dater the country, which Kyiv called incomprehensible.

Russia has captured expanses of Ukrainian territory and flattened from east cities and cities with daily bombardments, forcing millions to flee their homes.

XI told Putin that Beijing was standing alongside Russia in the face of hegemonic intimidation of a nod to the anti-American position of the two countries.

Faced with the international counter-current of unilateralism and hegemonic intimidation behavior, China will work with Russia to assume the special responsibilities of the great world powers, Xi said.

Before the meeting, Putin called Xi his dear friend, while Xi described the chief of the Kremlin of his old friend.

Putin ordered her army to stop shooting Ukraine for three days to mark the May 9 celebrations.

But Ukraine, who rejected the theater ceasefire and never said that it would be content with it, said Russia had broken its own order after just a few hours.

Ukrainian authorities said Moscow launched an air attack on the northeast region of Sumy overnight.

During the night, the enemy intensified the tactical aviation blows using guided air bombs in the Sumy region, Kievs Air Force said.

However, he said no missile attack or attack drones was recorded in Ukrainian airspace.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated his call to an unconditional complete ceasefire of an American proposal which he previously accepted, but which was rejected by Putin.

Zelenskyy denounced commemorations of the Second World War as a parade of cynicism and renewed calls to support against Russia.

As 80 years ago, when he finally became clear for everyone: evil cannot be appeased. He must be fought. Together. Resolutely. Force. With pressure, he said on social networks.

Ukrainian drone attacks have caused travel chaos through Russia this week, closing dozens of airports and forcing hundreds of flights to be canceled or reacted.

US President Donald Trump sought to end Moscow's assault against Ukraine since its inauguration in January, but has failed to mitigate hostilities between enemies.

The White House has become more and more frustrated by the lack of progress, and the vice-president JD Vance called the two parties to enter direct talks.

The Kremlin was forced to say that it took all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the world leaders in Russia for the parade.

Before the event, Putin took what he launched as a distortion of the history of Russia in the Second World War criticizing what he considers in the West as an attempt to minimize the contribution of Soviet unions.

Russia marks the 80th day of victory while Putin declares a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images.

The countless sacrifices made by our two peoples deserve to be recalled forever. The Soviet Union gave 27 million lives, posing them on the altar of the fatherland and the altar of victory, he told Xi.

Trump has welcomed the United States's contribution in recent days as the most decisive victory in the 1945 allies' victory over Nazi Germany.

The Second World War officially remembered in Russia as the Great Patriotic War, starting with the surprise of the Germanys of the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 and ending with the capitulation of the Germanys in 1945.

The period between 1939 and 1941, when the Soviet Union had a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany and invaded Poland was in silence in official history books.

-Agence France-Presse