The conflict between India and Pakistan has just intensified more quickly than any previous point, because they both acquired nuclear weapons at the end of the 20th century. This may be due to the fact that the diets of the two countries have never been so similar.

In the past, India engagement in secularism and democracy contrasts strongly with the religious orientation of the Pakistans and the military dictatorship. Now, despite their admitted hostility, governments have become mirror images of others by democratic repression and reutive border areas, and animated by notions of religious supremacy. They feed on grievances and extremism.

On April 17, Asim Munnir, head of the Pakistani army, delivered a belligerent speech in Islamabad, offering his version of Pakistans with the myth and saying that we are different from Hindu in all possible ways. He described the cashmere as a jugular vein of the Pakistans and promised that the country would never abandon the Kashmiris in their heroic struggle against the Indian occupation.

Five days later, on April 22, a group of militants still identified attacked tourists in Pahalgam, in the Kashmir section administered by the Indians. The Baisaran valley, a picturesque meadow accessible only by the transport of feet and animals, turned around 2,000 visitors at the time. Activists asked tourists to identify with faith or recite the stayA form of Islamic prayer. In this way, they identified Hindu men among the crowd. Then they killed 26 people, most of them with a shot, in the manner of execution. With the exception of a lonely cashmere victim who had confronted the activists, all the deceased were Hindu.

In India, Pahalgam's murders encountered a shock and rage through the political spectrum. They also raised security issues and on the policy of defective cashmere in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who revoked the autonomy of the territories in 2019. But probably not by coincidence, a drum orchestrated with hypernationalism quickly broke these concerns, as pro-gover chorus social networks for military reprisals.

That India would militarily respond to inevitable appearing. Two days after the militant attack, Modi delivered a speech during an electoral rally during which he suddenly went to English, as if to address a global audience: I mean to the whole world that India will identify, trace and punish all terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars and many smaller skirmishes in the disputed region of cashmere since its emergence of British colonial domination in 1947. During its decade of power, Modi continued a doctrine of punitive deterrence, which means that in practice, no attack makes it without insufficiency. In 2019, a terrorist attack on cashmere led to the death of several dozen paramilitary officers. Less than two weeks later, India launched an air strike deeply in the Pakistani territory, leading to an air battle that did not succeed in a large -scale war. This 2019 Indian strike struck Balakot, in Pakistans, Khyber-Pakhtuntwa early of Modis's desire to extend the theater of military action beyond cashmere.

Shortly after midnight yesterday, the Indian army went even further. He struck nine locations through Pakistan and the Pakistani section of Kashmir, reaching targets in the province of Punjab, the heart of the Pakistani military and political powerhome about half of the Pakistani population. Lahore, the second city in the country, lies in this province, like Rawalpindi, the siege of politically powerful military.

Pakistan has chosen to lead an asymmetrical struggle with India since at least 1971. That year, it lost a war with India which led its eastern wing to become the independent nation of Bangladesh. In the 1980s, Pakistan helped Islamist fighters under the supervision of the CIA, in their desire to expel the Soviets from Afghanistan. At the end of this decade, the Soviets had been defeated and the jihadist movement turned to cashmere, where they were able to exploit a general disaffection with Indian domination. To the extent strategic thinking Guides attacks such as that of Pahalgam, the idea is to fuel religious discord in India, in the hope that the Hindu majority India will turn against his Muslim minority. An India weakened by internal conflicts will be vulnerable to secessionist movements and taken in its ascent as a global power.

The Pakistani establishment has an involuntary ally on the right Hindu. Modis 10 years in power has embarked and reinforced a Hindu-Nationalist movement whose supporters diabolize Muslims in India, which has a great Muslim minority and Pakistan. The nationalist Hindu rhetoric often confuses the two deliberately. Pahalgam's attack was followed by violent assaults against Muslims throughout India. The Indian government, for its part, underlined the religious divisions by appointing its operation of military action Sindoor, after a traditional marker of married Hindu women. While heavy fighting broke out through the control line, the Pakistani army has targeted a Sikh temple to cashmere administered by the Indians in an attack that led to at least 10 civilian people.

India and Pakistan approached the nuclear war in a precarious manner during their previous dead end in 2019. At that time, a late intervention by the American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo helped to defuse tensions. But the current crisis exceeds that of scope and scale. The region is seized by a premonition not felt in generations, because the Indian military strikes stretch the pandemonium in the Pakistani cities. Yesterday, Mumbai and New Delhi plunged into darkness during test failures.

Today, the Indian government said it had struck air defense facilities in several Pakistani cities, including Lahore, in response to Pakistani attempts to target the military installations overnight in the north and west of India. Pakistan said it had shot 29 Indian drones and qualified the serious provocation attack.

In the evening, Pakistani missiles and drones attacked military stations in three places in northern India and the cashmere administered by the Indians. Indian networks and information websites have reported retaliation strikes in Lahore and Islamabad, among other Pakistani cities. Many media have started to describe hostilities as a war. And US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with the Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the Pakistani Prime Minister, urging de -escalation and the resumption of dialogue between the two nations.

For the moment, however, India and Pakistan seem to be in the running for the domination of climbing and to aim for disasters of an out of the ramp in sight.