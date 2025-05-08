Gibran during the NTT agriculture exam: farmers will be very spoiled for the next five years





Tempo.co,, Kupang – Vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka examined the agricultural sector in the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 to Wednesday May 7, 2025. On the second day, accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulelaman, his trip targeted the village of North Bautama, of the Taebenu, Kupang Rerenge district.

“Two days, I was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture.

The eldest son of former president Joko Widodo said that today the farmers have received the help of the Minister of Agriculture. He did not specify the types of assistance. But he said assistance to increase food production.

In Kupang, Gibran claims that most of the basic needs of agriculture such as fertilizers, seeds and cereal prices are relatively safe. But he recognized that irrigation problems were always the main challenges that were to be treated immediately. “Regarding water here, we will soon find a solution with the minister,” he said.

For farmers, Gibran has encouraged that they would not hesitate to submit complaints concerning fertilizer or water to the Minister, the Governor or the Regent. He said government attention to farmers would continue to be improved. Because, the main objective of Prabowo is in the agricultural sector. “I am sure that the next five agricultural years will be very spoiled. The government All For farmers, “said the former mayor of Solo.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Andi Amran Sulaiman, who helped support Gibran, said the government continued to develop the agricultural sector to support food security and the regional economy.

“We directly hear the regent and the governor, the GDP (gross domestic product) increased for NT. One of the sectors that moved was the agricultural sector,” said the Minister of Agriculture cited by Between.

With regard to efforts to improve farmers' well-being and reduce poverty, said the Minister of Agriculture, the government will continue to be present at a distance to hear the aspirations of farmers in order to advance Indonesian agriculture.

“Until the remote areas, we check directly if the assistance has reached the level of farmers, in particular fertilizers. Earlier, I asked directly, enough fertilizers, Alhamdulillah, some have even said more. This is what we check directly on the ground so that production increases,” said the Minister of Agriculture as a declaration to Jakarta.

According to the results of dialogue with farmers, the Minister of Agriculture revealed that one of the complaints of farmers was the dams and irrigation. This was immediately followed by coordination with the Ministry of Public Works to improve dams and irrigation to support the agricultural sector of Sikka Regency.

“Earlier, we immediately called the Minister of Public Works, we were very grateful to the Minister of Public Works so quickly reactive. We are transmitting linked to the irrigation of the dam and water which is not yet optimal, he said this year that it will be improved,” said the Minister of Agriculture.

In addition, on the distribution of fertilizers which is still limited by retailers, the Minister of Agriculture increases the number of retailers in Sikka. “We attended the chief of police together escorted later, so that farmers no longer need to travel a distance of 30 kilometers. Tomorrow is only 1 kilometer.”

Regarding the ease of fertilizer and adequate irrigation infrastructures, according to the Minister of Agriculture, is absolute and must be immediately improved in order to stimulate agricultural productivity and farmers' income in the NTT.

“There are two here to determine, namely fertilizer and water, if there is an increase in farmers' income can increase 2 to 3 times,” said the Minister of Agriculture.

