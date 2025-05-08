Dictatorship, war and fight to build MS in Türkiye

This speech was delivered by Ula Atei, a leading member of the Sosyalalist Eitlik (Socialist Equality Group) in Turkey, during the online gathering of the day of May 2025, which was held on Saturday May 3.

There

On behalf of the Sosyalalist Eitlik Grubu in Türkiye, I commemorate on May, International Day of Unity, Solidarity and the struggle of workers and young people from around the world and send our revolutionary greetings.

We are celebrating this May day under conditions under which the construction of a presidential dictatorship by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has entered a new phase. More than 90 people were detained in house raids in Istanbul before May. Last month, Ekrem Mamolu, the mayor of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) of Istanbul, was arrested and sent to prison, joining countless political prisoners, including the leaders of the Kurdish movement.

The illegal arrest of Mamolu, which is increasingly ahead of Erdoan in the polls for the presidential elections which are held at the latest in 2028, led to spontaneous demonstrations of vast masses of young people and workers across the country.

Mass protest against the arrest of Ekrem Mamolu before the construction of the municipality of Istanbul in Sarahane, Stanbul, March 23, 2025 [Photo: herkesicinCHP/X]

The potential for these mass protests to trigger an independent and revolutionary worker class movement has frightened both the Erdoan government and the other capitalist establishment parties, including the CHP. This is why the government has used the repression of the police state to remove the demonstrations, while the CHP did its best to end the movement by leading it to the next elections.

Contempt for fundamental democratic rights and growing social opposition and radicalization among the working class and young people are international phenomena which arise from the deepening of the crisis of the capitalist system and the ruling class.

The Turkish government has taken this undemocratic stage after Donald Trump became president for a second term in the United States. The Trump administration itself built a presidential dictatorship in the United States and faces growing opposition among workers and young people.

In Türkiye, as in the United States, this authoritarian regime essentially targets the working class, the only social force which can end the rule of the capitalist class, take power and establish a truly democratic regime.

In this November 13, 2019, the file photo, President Donald Trump, shakes his hand with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a press conference in the East White House in Washington. [AP Photo/Evan Vucci]

Sosyalarist Eitlik Grubu calls for immediate release of all political prisoners, including Mamoglu. This is part of a global campaign of the International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI), the World Trotskyist Movement of which we are part, for the freedom of all political prisoners, above all the Ukrainian socialist Bogdan Syrotiuk.

Without defending democratic rights in principle, workers cannot advance their interests and the struggle for socialism.

This also applies to the need to oppose the imperialist war in principle. The Palestinian genocide in Gaza by the Zionist Israeli State has been going on for over a year and a half. This genocide could not have been maintained without the full support of NATO, of which Turkey is a member, for Israel. Now, the same imperialist and Zionist powers are increasingly targeting Iran and its allies and are preparing for a war that will transform the whole region into a blood bath. Their objective is the complete imperialist domination throughout the Middle East, including Iran.

The Sosyalalist Eitlik Grubu demands that Turkey leave NATO and to break all relations with Israel. The military bases used for the benefit of the United States and Israel must be closed and the mediation of the oil flow of Azerbaijan in Israel must be arrested. Hands Palestine, Iran, Yemen and the Middle East as a whole!

This means that the struggle not only against the government of Erdoan, which leads the natos, the second largest army, but against all the pro-opposite and pro-imperialist parties, including the CHP. This is part of the struggle to unite the working class against imperialism and Zionism on the basis of a revolutionary socialist program in the Middle East and abroad.

The war disaster which has degenerated in the Middle East for decades is a product of the imperialist system of the nation state and can only end. The allies of the Middle East workers of Turkish, Kurdish, Arabic, Persian, Jewish and others in this struggle are not the regimes and bourgeois nationalist movements, which are part of the capitalist system and whose programs are bankrupt, but the American, European and international working class. Our battle crisis and our goal is the socialist federation of the Middle East.

The subject of this fight is the working class, which begins to mobilize in defiance of the bureaucracies of the Union controlled by the capitalist parties. The emerging movement of the workers' wild strike in Turkey for better wages and decent working conditions must be linked to the difficulties of workers from other countries that face the same problems and the same class enemy. The Alliance of International Workers of Basic Committees (IWA-RFC) provides the means.

The struggle to improve the social conditions of the working class and youth must be developed as an integral part of the struggle for democracy and against the international imperialist war. All these struggles are essentially a struggle for socialism against capitalism, the final battle between a handful of profit oligarchs and the working class, the majority of the world's population.

In the mass demonstrations that broke out in Türkiye in March, growing social inequalities, dissatisfaction and concern for the future have played an important role. What was missing was a revolutionary perspective and leadership knowing how to overcome these global social problems, which are fundamentally rooted in the capitalist system, and how to build a society based on social needs, and not on private profit.

With the ICFI, the Sosyalalist Eitlik Grubu advances this perspective and built this leadership according to the objective revolutionary role of the international working class. No fundamental social and political problem can be resolved without grasping the wealth and poorly acquired power of the capitalist class. And in a global integrated economy, these solutions must be international.

The recent earthquakes in Istanbul and the Marmara region, which revealed the danger to millions of people, showed the urgency of this program. The wealth acquired by the capitalist class by operation and financial profit must be expropriated. This social wealth and the vast resources wasted on war must be used to quickly solve urgent social problems, especially safe housing.

People camp outside after an earthquake rocked Istanbul and other Turkey regions on Wednesday in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 24, 2025 [AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra]

This massive social transformation requires that the working class, which creates all wealth and ensures the functioning of the world economy, take power thanks to the socialist revolution. This is what the Sosyalalist Eitlik Grubu and his Sisters ICFI parties are fighting worldwide.

This day of May, I call all those who watch us to join us in the construction of the ICFI and the Sosyalalist Eitlik left in Türkiye and internationally.

Bringing with all the bourgeois parts and the so-called left parts which claim that there is no other way than to support them!

Advance at the Sosyalalist Foundation Eitlik left for Türkiye!