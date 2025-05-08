Connect with us

Dictatorship, war and fight to build MS in Türkiye

This speech was delivered by Ula Atei, a leading member of the Sosyalalist Eitlik (Socialist Equality Group) in Turkey, during the online gathering of the day of May 2025, which was held on Saturday May 3.

There

On behalf of the Sosyalalist Eitlik Grubu in Türkiye, I commemorate on May, International Day of Unity, Solidarity and the struggle of workers and young people from around the world and send our revolutionary greetings.

We are celebrating this May day under conditions under which the construction of a presidential dictatorship by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has entered a new phase. More than 90 people were detained in house raids in Istanbul before May. Last month, Ekrem Mamolu, the mayor of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) of Istanbul, was arrested and sent to prison, joining countless political prisoners, including the leaders of the Kurdish movement.

The illegal arrest of Mamolu, which is increasingly ahead of Erdoan in the polls for the presidential elections which are held at the latest in 2028, led to spontaneous demonstrations of vast masses of young people and workers across the country.

Mass protest against the arrest of Ekrem Mamolu before the construction of the municipality of Istanbul in Sarahane, Stanbul, March 23, 2025 [Photo: herkesicinCHP/X]

The potential for these mass protests to trigger an independent and revolutionary worker class movement has frightened both the Erdoan government and the other capitalist establishment parties, including the CHP. This is why the government has used the repression of the police state to remove the demonstrations, while the CHP did its best to end the movement by leading it to the next elections.

Contempt for fundamental democratic rights and growing social opposition and radicalization among the working class and young people are international phenomena which arise from the deepening of the crisis of the capitalist system and the ruling class.

The Turkish government has taken this undemocratic stage after Donald Trump became president for a second term in the United States. The Trump administration itself built a presidential dictatorship in the United States and faces growing opposition among workers and young people.

