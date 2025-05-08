



Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a “strategic partnership” – one day after the Chinese autocrat made a hit on the Trump administration on Thursday. The heads of state met in Moscow to discuss the “most important questions”, including the Ukrainian conflict and Russian-US relations, according to the Kremlin Press Service. “Translections have addressed key issues concerning the subsequent development of the full strategic partnership, as well as current questions about international and regional programs,” the Kremlin said when reading the meeting. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed their “strategic partnership” on Thursday. Xinhua / Shutterstock It was the third time that the leaders of the opponent nations have met since the start of the year, according to the Kremlin. XI is in Moscow until Friday for the celebrations of the “Victory Day” of Russia marking the end of the Second World War. The Chinese chief, in an editorial of the Russian Gazette on Wednesday, alluded to Beijing and the shared frustration of Moscow with the United States, noting that “again humanity has reached a crossroads of unit or division, dialogue or confrontation, win-win cooperation or zero sum matches. “Eighty years ago, the justice forces in the world, notably China and the Soviet Union, united in courageous battles against their common enemies and defeated the dominant fascist powers,” XI wrote. “Eighty years later in the day, however, unilateralism, hegemonism, intimidation and coercive practices seriously undermines our world.” XI also congratulated Russia in the editorial to oppose “any form of” independence of Taiwan “and it firmly supports all measures of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to achieve national reunification.” The heads of state met in Moscow to discuss the “most important questions”, including the Ukrainian conflict and Russian-US relations, according to the Kremlin Press Service. Mikhail Metzel / Spoutnik / Kremlin / Pool / Epa-Efe / Shutterstock XI is in Moscow until Friday for the celebrations of the “Victory Day” of Russia marking the end of the Second World War. Mikhail Metzel / Spoutnik / Kremlin / Pool / Epa-Efe / Shutterstock The partnership occurs one day after the Chinese autocrat has made a hit on the Trump administration, according to reports. Mikhail Metzel / Spoutnik / Kremlin / Pool / Epa-Efe / Shutterstock The Hawks of China have long warned that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia could embrace China to invade Taiwan. “No matter how the situation on the island of Taiwan is evolving or the disorders that external forces can make,” he said, alluding to the United States, “the historical trend towards the ultimate and inevitable Chinese The reunification is unstoppable.”

