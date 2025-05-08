Trumps Trade War is already a self -defense





A little over a month has passed since Donald Trump announced his intention to upset the world economic order by imposing huge prices on almost all countries in the world. The scholarship was sold strongly following the announcement; In a few days, the S&P 500 had lost about 12% of its value. But if you are looking at the American economy at the moment, it does not obviously seem different from the way it did it just before prevailing on the so-called day of the liberation. Employment growth in April was respectable. Forecasts for the April inflation number, which is due next week, suggest that price increases have remained in a mute. Business remuneration reports have been strong. And the stock market itself resumed the land it lost in the weeks following April 2.

Unfortunately, none of this means that the economy will emerge unscathed from the Trumps trade war. The conflict, after all, barely started: after the sale of the markets, Trump put a break of 90 days on his higher rate rates with each country except China, Canada and Mexico; He also published a multitude of exemptions from the minimum global rate of 10%, it is kept in place (although some of these tariff exemptions, such as that on Autoparts, have been temporary and are now in play). Trump at 145% of the prices on Chinese imports entered into force on April 9, but the administration then exempt semiconductive fleas, smartphones, computers, solar cells, flat-screen televisions and computer storage devices. And the American retailers had already started to fill up in inventory in anticipation of the prices, which is why we have not seen empty shelves or a surge.

Were in a phony test of the war of commercial conflicts. Things appear well on the surface, but look closely and many signs of imminent problems emerge. It is still early enough that if Trump is declining his prices on China and reaches agreements with other American business partners, the damage will be limited. The investors of the equity market seem convinced that Trump will return to his minds and will come back to it, and it is certainly in the interest of the Americas that he does it. But if the transactions prove to be elusive and the tariff war degenerates among beggars tactics and two years, economic reality will assert itself.

The disturbing data already arrives. Volume on trucking, a measure of the number of goods is moved to the country, it began to fall. From this week, shipping volumes in ports on the west coast seem to fall while expeditions from China simply dry: container arrivals in Los Angeles this week will be down 35% from one year to the next.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said this week that exorbitant prices have created an effective embargo on Chinese products. The sharp drop in imports from China will result in demand even less trucking in the United States by the end of this month, which will almost certainly result in dismissals in this industry. Depending on where a product is made, see empty shelves in certain stores by the end of June, and this could also lead to retail layoffs.

American importers have, to a certain extent, diversified far from Chinese manufacturing goods in recent years, but they still represent almost 13% of imports and a higher percentage of imports of manufactured products. Retailers and consumers therefore have no way to fully dodge the impact of a virtual commercial embargo with China. And Trump recognized this with his strange riffs on how American children may have to settle for three expensive dolls rather than 30 cheap pencils, or with five pencils rather than 250 who, a republican survey, called Marie Antoinette for a moment.

Those who will take a blow are not limited to retailers who sell imports and consumers who buy them. American exporters already feel the effect of reprisal rates from other countries. This is particularly true for American farmers, who have lost dozens of billions of dollars in sales thanks to Trumps Trade War with China during its first mandate (and were only entirely made thanks to heavy bailout). These farmers are already faced with a renewed wave of canceled orders, to the point that the Coalition Agriculture Coalition Transportation, an export trade group, told CNBC that farmers were in full -fledged crisis as their sales. This leads not only to employment outlets in agriculture, but also means that containers' departures, as well as arrivals, fall into American ports. This will put the jobs of docker, warehouse workers and in danger.

The deeper concern is that the reduction in consumer demand due to higher prices will be combined with layoffs in the retail sectors, trucking, logistics and allies to create a cascade effect: lower demand leading to lower sales, triggering more dismissals, leading to even lower demand, etc. In the midst of such a concern, consumer confidence was seriously shaken by the insecurity that Trump injected into the economy. The measurement of non -profit lectures of commercial intelligence The measure of consumer confidence dropped in April for the fifth consecutive month, and consumer expectations for the short -term future have dropped to a hollow of 13 years, because the subjects of investigation expressed pessimism on commercial conditions, employment prospects and future income in other words, almost all the practical dimensions of the economy.

Concrete signs of reduced consumption expenditure already appear: McDonalds said last week that sales of its national restaurant chain had dropped unexpectedly in the first quarter of 2025 because customers were struggling with uncertainty, while Harley-Davidson reported a two-digit drop due to consumers' uncertainty. The motorcycle manufacturer said he was making his directives for the income and benefits of the future quarters because he cannot predict where the economy or the feeling of consumers will only be a few months.

Despite this, the most distant effects of the trade war may not be felt before the end of the summer, after the inventories that companies have stored and when companies realize that they must reduce investments and hiring in order to adapt to higher input costs and the reduction of demand they face. For the moment, companies mainly hold major changes because they are counting on the possibility that Trump concludes either agreements with China and other business partners, or extend the break to higher rate rates.

The fact that Trump does these things, however, does not mean that he will do it. Barely a day takes place when he does not offer a new price on Sunday, it was on the films made abroad, tell the Americans that they do not need to buy so many things. No investor or businessman should be quite surprised that Trump returns to his release prices and continued to try a strong-hand China, which would almost certainly send the American economy in a self-inflicted and completely useless recession. The markets bet that the phony war will never become real. We can only hope that they are right.

