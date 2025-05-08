



In the midst of tensions, an increase between India and Pakistan in the last two days following the Indian armed forces has managed to cancel nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, the inhabitants of the neighboring country demand that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, the Indian cities have been attacked.

Several people in Pakistan went to social networks and castigated their army chief, General Asim Munir, for his “selfish motto” against India.

Apart from that, the demonstrators also struck the streets to protest against India's action on terrorist camps under “Sindoor operation”.

According to social media users, the only politician who can help Pakistan at this time of tensions is none other than Imran Khan, who was imprisoned for 14 years in a corruption case.

Khan received a sentence of three years in prison on allegations of corruption on August 5, 2023 and was then sentenced to 14 years in prison for a corruption case and to flee the secrets of the state. He faced accusations in more than 100 cases, which go from the flight of state secrets to the sale of state gifts, said the BBC.

Internet users are looking for the release of Imran Khan:

One of them wrote: “Bring back the real power and the voice of Pakistan in action. Pakistan needs Imran Khan.”

Another wrote, the need for the hour. A man. A nation. A voice. Pakistan needs #imrankhan.

“Place your ego. Talk to him. Do not release it. Get out to advise you on how to manage this crisis. Because you clearly don't have the courage to make the difficult choices.”

A third commented, free Imran Khan to save Pakistan.

“The presence of @imrankhanpti can make a lasting difference and he knows how to manage the situation,” wrote a fourth.

“A nation without its visionary is like a ship without a compass. Let us report our master star, Imran Khan,” commented a fifth.

A sixth user has written, Pakistan deserves honest, courageous and visionary leadership. Bring Imran Khan.

“The spirit of our armed forces is rooted in the love of this nation, and this spirit resonates deeply with #imrankhan, the leader that our soldiers and officers admire. To really strengthen morale and unity, the Govt Form-47 must release it. Pakistan needs his lion, now more!” A seventh user said.

Pakistan attacks Indian cities:

Earlier Thursday, Pakistan targeted military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur near the international border of Jammu-et-Cachemire using missiles and drones, the Indian armed forces announced on Thursday evening. There was no official number of drones or missiles that had been neutralized.

No loss. The threat neutralized by the Indian armed forces according to SOP with kinetic and non -kinetic means, said the seat of the defense integrated into a position.

The declaration of the IDS headquarters occurred after multiple noisy explosions were heard in Jammu while the power outages and the sirens were activated in the region. Sirens were also heard in Akhoror, samba regions in Jammu along the border with Pakistan and in the Baramulla and Kupwara regions of Kashmir, north of Srinagar.

