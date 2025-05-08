



Boris Johnson said that the Conservatives were in a “difficult situation” but that “will recover” and that “the objective is very open” for the next general elections. Addressing GB News, the former Prime Minister said that Kemi Badenoch “just needed time to start.” His comments come after a murderous whole of local electoral results for the conservatives in which they lost the 15 advice they defended after finding themselves tight by Reform UK and the Liberal-Democrats. In the approach of polls, Ms. Badenoch said that her party had faced a difficult perspective in the competition, since he defended a high number of seats. Most were the last for the elections in 2021, when the conservative party under Mr. Johnson knew a wave of support after the deployment of the COVVI-19 vaccine. Johnson told GB News: “Our party is in a difficult situation, but as Kemi said, we have always known when they enter these local elections that it was not going to be brilliant. Everyone knew it was going to happen. “Kemi is a very interesting and original spirit. I think she is probably the most original thinker of the current leaders harvest by a long path. “And I think she just needs time to go. And she has time. “ He urged the party leader to “continue” and suggested that “the objective is really wide open” with regard to the next general elections. “The Conservatives will recover,” said Johnson. “Of course, they will. Because I think in the end, the inhabitants of this country will be completely fed up by 2028, 2029, regardless of the government with a strong tax and high regulation, massively awake that takes us completely in the wrong direction. “And so the goal is really wide open.” Last week, Ms. Badenoch apologized to defeated advisers and conceded that the Conservatives always had “a lot of work to do to rebuild confidence with the public”. “This is the work that the conservative party gave me and I will make sure that we recover where we are considered the credible alternative to work,” she said.

