Exclusive: PM Modi, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Defense Staff and Plus – know the heroes behind the success of Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, a decisive and strategic strike against terrorist hiding places in Pakistan and Pakistan Kashmir (POK), is a historic moment in India's national security operations.

During the night of May 6 to 7, India made the largest cross -border strikes from Balakot. The strike, lasting 25 minutes, targeted nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

The name of operation Sindoor, the vermillion carried by married Hindu women was a deliberate invocation of sorrow, memory and resolution. An evocative reminder of the widows of the terrorist attack on April 22.

The success of Operation Sindoor is credited to a group of united leaders and commanders who played an important role in planning, intelligence, execution and diplomacy.

1. PM Modi – Supreme Commander of Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Although the president is the supreme commander of the armed forces, it was Prime Minister Modi who took care of like a commander during Operation Sindoor. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, PM Modi maintained direct control over the entire operation.

During Pahalgam's attack, the terrorists targeted men according to their religion. They asked surviving women to talk about Modi. Prime Minister Modi made reprisals for the terrorist attack which made 26 lives.

In particular, PM Modi had suggested the code name “Operation Sindoor”.

Prime Minister Modi continued the NSA, three heads of the armed forces, Raw Chief and the CDs.

During the 12 days preceding Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister held more than 15 meetings with the NSA, the chiefs of the armed forces, the gross chief and the defense staff. Monitoring the mission of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (7LKM), the Prime Minister remained active even during the execution of strikes.

2. NSA AJIT DOVAL – Chief planner

Nsa ajit doval

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was the chief strategist of Operation Sindoor. Doval, who would be the most reliable person in PM Modi, was responsible for the operational command.

The NSA Doval has coordinated with several intelligence agencies to develop a detailed action plan. More than 400 kilometers from Lahore, he supervised the execution of the mission at midnight.

He first asked the raw intelligence agencies and others to prepare files on terrorist camps in Pakistan. Based on this information, military planners have chosen appropriate weapons and targets.

The Indian Air Force has deployed Rafale Jets scalp missiles and Spice-2000 ammunition. The army used drones and precision ammunition from the UCAV.

These joint strikes were meticulously planned under the supervision of Doval and led to the destruction of the terrorist hiding places in Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammad.

3. gross secretary Ravi Sinha – Information commander

Raw secretary Ravi Sinha

Secretary RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), Ravi Sinha, played an essential role in the supply of intelligence on terrorist hiding places in Pakistan.

Under his direction, RAW and the National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) identified 21 terrorist hiding places in Pakistan. From these, nine higher priority targets have been selected for strikes.

It is recognized for the implementation of modern technology in the field of intelligence collection in RAW.

Sinha, known for his discreet approach and his vast experience, has been used for several capacities in the context of Intelligence of India. Chhattisgarh IPS executive officer from 1988, he is currently working as a special secretary at the firm secretariat. We know that Sinha has been associated with the intelligence agency for more than two decades. Earlier, he directed RAW's operational wing.

4. Chief of the defense staff and heads of the three forces

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, head of Air Force Marshal Ap Singh, the head of the army Gen Upendra Dwivedi and the chief adine Tripathi navy

The defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, the head of the general army Upendra Dwivedi, the chief marshal of the Air Force Ap Singh and the chief adine Tripathi chief led the tactical response of the armed forces.

On May 3, during a key meeting by South Block attended Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, he was decided to make a second wave of air strikes. The Indian Air Force subsequently launched strikes at 1:05 a.m. from May 6 to 7, destroying 9 terrorist hiding places in 7 cities in a quick 25 -minute operation.

This execution followed a green signal of a high -level meeting on April 26, where Prime Minister Modi granted complete operational freedom to the armed forces.

5. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri – Commander of Diplomacy and Dialogue

Foreign Minister Vikram Egypt

Foreign Minister Vikram Misri, a trusted assistant to Prime Minister Modi and NSA, was responsible for managing diplomatic commitment after the strike.

Misri directed India’s international communication, stressing that selected targets have avoided civil zones and non -military infrastructure.

He also carried out the high -level press briefing that followed the Sindoor operation, highlighting the precise and justified actions of India.

Vikram Misri sat at the Pakistani office of the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition to serving as a joint secretary to the Prime Minister's office, he was also a private secretary of three different primary ministers from India, Ik Gujral, Dr. Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Posted by: Harshita Das Posted on: May 8, 2025

Settle