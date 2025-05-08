Politics
Exclusive: PM Modi, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Defense Staff and Plus – know the heroes behind the success of Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor, a decisive and strategic strike against terrorist hiding places in Pakistan and Pakistan Kashmir (POK), is a historic moment in India's national security operations.
During the night of May 6 to 7, India made the largest cross -border strikes from Balakot. The strike, lasting 25 minutes, targeted nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).
The name of operation Sindoor, the vermillion carried by married Hindu women was a deliberate invocation of sorrow, memory and resolution. An evocative reminder of the widows of the terrorist attack on April 22.
The success of Operation Sindoor is credited to a group of united leaders and commanders who played an important role in planning, intelligence, execution and diplomacy.
1. PM Modi – Supreme Commander of Operation Sindoor
Although the president is the supreme commander of the armed forces, it was Prime Minister Modi who took care of like a commander during Operation Sindoor. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, PM Modi maintained direct control over the entire operation.
During Pahalgam's attack, the terrorists targeted men according to their religion. They asked surviving women to talk about Modi. Prime Minister Modi made reprisals for the terrorist attack which made 26 lives.
In particular, PM Modi had suggested the code name “Operation Sindoor”.
Prime Minister Modi continued the NSA, three heads of the armed forces, Raw Chief and the CDs.
During the 12 days preceding Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister held more than 15 meetings with the NSA, the chiefs of the armed forces, the gross chief and the defense staff. Monitoring the mission of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (7LKM), the Prime Minister remained active even during the execution of strikes.
2. NSA AJIT DOVAL – Chief planner
The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was the chief strategist of Operation Sindoor. Doval, who would be the most reliable person in PM Modi, was responsible for the operational command.
The NSA Doval has coordinated with several intelligence agencies to develop a detailed action plan. More than 400 kilometers from Lahore, he supervised the execution of the mission at midnight.
He first asked the raw intelligence agencies and others to prepare files on terrorist camps in Pakistan. Based on this information, military planners have chosen appropriate weapons and targets.
The Indian Air Force has deployed Rafale Jets scalp missiles and Spice-2000 ammunition. The army used drones and precision ammunition from the UCAV.
These joint strikes were meticulously planned under the supervision of Doval and led to the destruction of the terrorist hiding places in Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammad.
3. gross secretary Ravi Sinha – Information commander
Secretary RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), Ravi Sinha, played an essential role in the supply of intelligence on terrorist hiding places in Pakistan.
Under his direction, RAW and the National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) identified 21 terrorist hiding places in Pakistan. From these, nine higher priority targets have been selected for strikes.
It is recognized for the implementation of modern technology in the field of intelligence collection in RAW.
Sinha, known for his discreet approach and his vast experience, has been used for several capacities in the context of Intelligence of India. Chhattisgarh IPS executive officer from 1988, he is currently working as a special secretary at the firm secretariat. We know that Sinha has been associated with the intelligence agency for more than two decades. Earlier, he directed RAW's operational wing.
4. Chief of the defense staff and heads of the three forces
The defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, the head of the general army Upendra Dwivedi, the chief marshal of the Air Force Ap Singh and the chief adine Tripathi chief led the tactical response of the armed forces.
On May 3, during a key meeting by South Block attended Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, he was decided to make a second wave of air strikes. The Indian Air Force subsequently launched strikes at 1:05 a.m. from May 6 to 7, destroying 9 terrorist hiding places in 7 cities in a quick 25 -minute operation.
This execution followed a green signal of a high -level meeting on April 26, where Prime Minister Modi granted complete operational freedom to the armed forces.
5. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri – Commander of Diplomacy and Dialogue
Foreign Minister Vikram Misri, a trusted assistant to Prime Minister Modi and NSA, was responsible for managing diplomatic commitment after the strike.
Misri directed India’s international communication, stressing that selected targets have avoided civil zones and non -military infrastructure.
He also carried out the high -level press briefing that followed the Sindoor operation, highlighting the precise and justified actions of India.
Vikram Misri sat at the Pakistani office of the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition to serving as a joint secretary to the Prime Minister's office, he was also a private secretary of three different primary ministers from India, Ik Gujral, Dr. Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.
Settle
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/operation-sinfoor-heroes-pm-modi-vikram-misri-army-chief-chief-of-defense-staff-raw-navy-air-force-2721753-2025-05-08
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 145% first load ships with rates reach LA
- New pope elected as white smoke emerges from Sistine Chapel. #Conclave #BBCNews
- “Evidence is irrelevant to the Pakistan strike
- The American Treasury Department announces the intention to launch a fast pilot program for foreign investors
- Men's Tennis beat Farmingdale (4-2), Continue to the 2nd round of the NCAA to play #8 Bowdoin
- Metallica Rocks Virginia Tech's Stadium with a football entrance song
- Gandapur prevented the founder of PTI
- The role of China in the economic survival of Russia DW 08/05/2025
- The EU targets American planes while Trump Tarif has the dispute
- IPL 2025: The Punjab vs Mumbai game went to the Narendra Modi stadium due to … – News Sports News
- Erdogan calls Pakistan's investigation at the request of “precious”
- British trade with Trump may not be good news for the world.